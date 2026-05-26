66 hard disks stolen from Zoya Akhtar-Reema Kagti’s production house; Mumbai Police arrest one

The Bandra Police have registered an FIR in connection with the case and arrested one accused, identified as Mohammad Shahid Azim Khan, while another accused, identified as Ritesh, is currently absconding. Police teams are conducting searches to trace the remaining hard disks and uncover the full extent of the theft.

Investigators are also trying to determine whether the stolen data was accessed, copied, sold, or leaked further. Officials suspect that a larger network involved in digital data theft may also be linked to the case.

The matter came to light after employees at the Bandra West office of the production house were unable to locate certain hard disks required for ongoing work on May 21. Following a detailed search of the storage area, staff members reportedly discovered that several hard disks were missing. Instead of the original devices, empty and partially damaged boxes were allegedly found inside the storage cabinets.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry, fire, or any external damage at the office premises, prompting the company to launch an internal inquiry. Based on a complaint filed by the company’s Executive Assistant and HR Admin, Mehjabeen Mushtaq Sheikh, the Bandra Police initiated an investigation into the matter.

During interrogation, Shahid, who worked as an office boy and had reportedly been responsible for handling and storing the hard disks for several years, allegedly confessed to stealing multiple hard disks over the past five months.