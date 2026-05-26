Jasmine Sandlas announces first-ever India arena tour ‘The Dream Girl’

Punjabi music trailblazer Jasmine Sandlas is officially transitioning from dominant festival headliner to massive solo arena act with her newly announced The Dream Girl India Tour. Produced exclusively by live event company Team Innovation the multi-city tour marks a definitive milestone in the artist’s career following a recent sold-out Australia tour.

The tour comes hot on the heels of the phenomenal success of her recent tracks from the Dhurandhar duology

The tour’s moniker serves as a deeply personal homage to her journey, tracing her path from a young lyricist to a global heavyweight, dedicated entirely to the fanbase that sustained that trajectory.