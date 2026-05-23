Sonu Nigam set for historic Abu Dhabi debut this August, first massive 2026 Bollywood concert announced for the region

Abu Dhabi is set to host the region’s first mega Bollywood live entertainment event of the year, featuring global music icon Sonu Nigam.
Dubbed the ‘Lord of Chords’ and ‘Ruler of Hearts,’ the Padma Shri laureate will deliver his first-ever massive, standalone solo arena production in Abu Dhabi. Known for his career-spanning romantic ballads, timeless classics, and high-energy dance numbers, Sonu Nigam’s debut performance at the Etihad Arena marks a historic milestone for South Asian entertainment in the capital. The mega-concert underscores Middle East's rapidly growing footprint as a premier global entertainment hub, offering world-class culture and live music experiences for international and regional audiences alike.
Sonu Nigam states, "Abu Dhabi holds a special place in my heart and I am thrilled to launch The Revolution tour in a city that has always shown me so much love. This tour is a celebration of our shared musical journey over the last 30 years, and I cannot wait to share this completely new arena experience with my fans."
The landmark event is brought to the UAE capital by premier entertainment agency Blu Blood, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi.
The Revolution World Tour represents the absolute pinnacle of Sonu Nigam’s touring career, serving as a massive, high-octane international arena tour that celebrates his historic 30-year legacy as India’s most celebrated vocalist. The show is meticulously curated to take audiences on an emotional journey, seamlessly fusing his timeless, generation-defining Bollywood classics with high-energy fan favourites and powerful new material. Backed by a world-class live band and an immersive, premium audio-visual design, the tour will witness a multi-continental run with a highly anticipated debut in Abu Dhabi before heading to United Kingdom, North America, Australia and New Zealand.
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