Sonu Nigam set for historic Abu Dhabi debut this August, first massive 2026 Bollywood concert announced for the region

Abu Dhabi is set to host the region’s first mega Bollywood live entertainment event of the year, featuring global music icon Sonu Nigam.

The legendary singer will officially launch his highly anticipated world tour, The Revolution, at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island on Friday, 21 August 2026.

Dubbed the ‘Lord of Chords’ and ‘Ruler of Hearts,’ the Padma Shri laureate will deliver his first-ever massive, standalone solo arena production in Abu Dhabi. Known for his career-spanning romantic ballads, timeless classics, and high-energy dance numbers, Sonu Nigam’s debut performance at the Etihad Arena marks a historic milestone for South Asian entertainment in the capital. The mega-concert underscores Middle East's rapidly growing footprint as a premier global entertainment hub, offering world-class culture and live music experiences for international and regional audiences alike.

Sonu Nigam states, "Abu Dhabi holds a special place in my heart and I am thrilled to launch The Revolution tour in a city that has always shown me so much love. This tour is a celebration of our shared musical journey over the last 30 years, and I cannot wait to share this completely new arena experience with my fans."

The landmark event is brought to the UAE capital by premier entertainment agency Blu Blood, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi.