Sunny Deol’s Lord Hanuman to appear at the end of Ramayana Part 1

Indian epic movie Ramayana is gearing up for its Diwali release and the excitement is on the rise. Amidst the anticipation, reports indicate that Sunny Deol's Lord Hanuman will appear at the very end of the first part of the two-part cinematic saga, ending the movie on a cliffhanger.

Sunny Deol will have limited appearance as Lord Hanuman in Ramayana Part 1

Director Nitesh Tiwari has brought together a stellar cast for Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama), Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The trailer for the Part 1, which released on July 30 gave a glimpse into the world of the epic but left out Lord Hanuman.