Sunny Deol’s Lord Hanuman to appear at the end of Ramayana Part 1

Indian epic movie Ramayana is gearing up for its Diwali release and the excitement is on the rise. Amidst the anticipation, reports indicate that Sunny Deol's Lord Hanuman will appear at the very end of the first part of the two-part cinematic saga, ending the movie on a cliffhanger.
Director Nitesh Tiwari has brought together a stellar cast for Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama), Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The trailer for the Part 1, which released on July 30 gave a glimpse into the world of the epic but left out Lord Hanuman.
According to reports, Sunny Deol will barely feature in the first part of the movie. A source exclusively revealed to a media outlet that the actor will only feature "towards the very end" of Ramayana Part 1. It is expected that the movie will end on a cliffhanger. "It could either be the final scene before the end credits roll or be presented as a mid-credit or post-credit sequence", the source said.
Explaining the cinematic choice behind introducing Lord Hanuman late, the source added, "The idea is to leave the audience on a massive high...the makers of Ramayana are hoping that the introduction of Lord Hanuman at the end of Part 1 will create a frenzy in cinemas and leave audiences eagerly waiting for the sequel."
While most of the world is yet to see Sunny as Lord Hanuman, a lucky group of audience got a glimpse of the character at the 2026 CinemaCon in Las Vegas where they were exclusively shown a footage with a small glimpse of the actor as the legendary character from the Indian epic.
Ramayana Part 1 will release in India on Diwali, November 8, 2026, two days after its global release. Part 2 is scheduled to release a year later, on Diwali 2027.