Rakul Preet Singh opens up on why she said yes to playing Surpanakha in Ramayana

One supporting role is already dominating online discourse months before Nitesh Tiwari's mythical epic Ramayana opens in theatres. Rakul Preet Singh, who was cast as the tough and highly mythologised Surpanakha, recently revealed to fans why she chose to play the character in the most candid way yet. This has brought back interest for her depiction of the character.

Why did Rakul Preet Singh choose to play Surpanakha?

The moment unfolded on X (formerly Twitter), where a fan penned an open letter to the actress, praising her for stepping into a role that carries far more narrative weight than pop culture usually gives it credit for. The letter argued that Surpanakha isn't just a minor antagonist remembered for a single dramatic moment — her actions, in many ways, set the entire epic in motion. The fan asked Rakul directly what drew her to such a layered, and often misunderstood, character.