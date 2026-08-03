Rakul Preet Singh opens up on why she said yes to playing Surpanakha in Ramayana

One supporting role is already dominating online discourse months before Nitesh Tiwari's mythical epic Ramayana opens in theatres. Rakul Preet Singh, who was cast as the tough and highly mythologised Surpanakha, recently revealed to fans why she chose to play the character in the most candid way yet. This has brought back interest for her depiction of the character.
The moment unfolded on X (formerly Twitter), where a fan penned an open letter to the actress, praising her for stepping into a role that carries far more narrative weight than pop culture usually gives it credit for. The letter argued that Surpanakha isn't just a minor antagonist remembered for a single dramatic moment — her actions, in many ways, set the entire epic in motion. The fan asked Rakul directly what drew her to such a layered, and often misunderstood, character.
Rakul responded with a warm, reflective message thanking the fan and said, “Thank you for this beautiful letter. What made me say yes to Surpanakha was exactly what you mentioned - her complexity. History often remembers her for one moment, but there is so much more to her story. As an actor, roles that challenge perception are the most exciting. I hope audiences discover her with an open mind when Ramayana arrives.“
Surpanakha has traditionally been portrayed in Indian mythological retellings as a one-dimensional figure defined almost entirely by a single confrontation with Lakshmana. Rakul’s comments suggest that Nitesh's version may be angling for something more nuanced — an interpretation that treats her as a fully realised character rather than a plot device.
At a recent promotional event for the film, co-star Yash — who plays Ravana — publicly praised Rakul's performance, remarking on how impressively she’s carried the role. And when the film’s trailer dropped, Rakul’s first look as Surpanakha lit up social media, with many users calling the casting choice a ‘masterstroke’ and praising how the portrayal leans into classical descriptions of the character as striking and magnetic, rather than purely menacing.
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