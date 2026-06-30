Rakul Preet Singh reacts as Jaya Janaki Nayaka becomes YouTube’s most-watched Indian film

In her latest social media post, actress Rakul Preet Singh revealed that Janaki will be one of those characters for her that will stay with her forever.
“Some characters stay with you forever, and Janaki will always be one of them. Thank you for all the love you've shown and for making Jaya Janaki Nayaka the highest-watched Indian film on YouTube ever. This is a special feat. (sic)” read the post.
The De De Pyaar De actress also gave a special shout-out to the director Boyapati Srinu, saying, “A special thank you to @boyapatisrinu_official sir and the entire team for this unforgettable journey.”
Made under the direction of Boyapati Srinu, Jaya Janaki Nayaka has been backed by Miryala Ravinder Reddy, under the banner of Dwaraka Creations.
Talking about the cast, led by Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Rakul, the drama also features Jagapathi Babu, Tarun Arora, Pragya Jaiswal, Sarath Kumar, Nandu, Suman, Jayaprakash, and Vani Viswanath in key roles, along with others.
The music for the film has been scored by renowned composer Devi Sri Prasad. The technical cast further includes Rishi Punjabi as the cinematographer with Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao as the head of the editing department.
Jaya Janaki Nayaka reached the cinema halls on August 11, 2017.
Up next, Rakul has been roped in to play Surpanakha in Nitesh Tiwari’s much-anticipated mythological drama Ramayana. The much-awaited project will star Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, along with others. Made under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana has been backed by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and VFX studio DNEG in association with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.