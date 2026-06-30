Rakul Preet Singh reacts as Jaya Janaki Nayaka becomes YouTube’s most-watched Indian film

In her latest social media post, actress Rakul Preet Singh revealed that Janaki will be one of those characters for her that will stay with her forever.

Rakul Preet Singh expresses gratitude as Jaya Janaki Nayaka becomes YouTube’s highest-watched Indian film

“Some characters stay with you forever, and Janaki will always be one of them. Thank you for all the love you've shown and for making Jaya Janaki Nayaka the highest-watched Indian film on YouTube ever. This is a special feat. (sic)” read the post.