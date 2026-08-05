Manoj Muntashir breaks the silence on Adipurush comparisons with Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, extends best wishes to the epic

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, remains one of the most talked-about films in recent times, mostly for its failure to make the expected impact at the box office. The film’s writer Manoj Muntashir had also once acknowledged that it was a failed attempt. Now, with Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming epic Ramayana set to release this year, comparisons between the two projects have naturally started making rounds.

Manoj Muntashir raises Ramayana, says Adipurush comparisons should be avoided

Film buffs and netizens following the release of the Ramayana trailer, have praised the film’s thematic efforts focusing largely on impressive cinematography that’s awaited to unfold on screen. But there have been criticisms making rounds as well. Some users have also tried to pit the box office failed film Adipurush against the 2026 Ramayana. However, Manoj has strongly opposed such comparisons and extended his best wishes to the much-awaited project.

Wishing actor Yash for the film he said in an interview, “Yash is a very good actor, and there is no doubt in this. My best wishes will be with every film that brings our story to the world stage. I have a lot of best wishes for 'Ramayana'."