Manoj Muntashir breaks the silence on Adipurush comparisons with Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, extends best wishes to the epic

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, remains one of the most talked-about films in recent times, mostly for its failure to make the expected impact at the box office. The film’s writer Manoj Muntashir had also once acknowledged that it was a failed attempt. Now, with Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming epic Ramayana set to release this year, comparisons between the two projects have naturally started making rounds.
Film buffs and netizens following the release of the Ramayana trailer, have praised the film’s thematic efforts focusing largely on impressive cinematography that’s awaited to unfold on screen. But there have been criticisms making rounds as well. Some users have also tried to pit the box office failed film Adipurush against the 2026 Ramayana. However, Manoj has strongly opposed such comparisons and extended his best wishes to the much-awaited project.
Wishing actor Yash for the film he said in an interview, “Yash is a very good actor, and there is no doubt in this. My best wishes will be with every film that brings our story to the world stage. I have a lot of best wishes for 'Ramayana'."
He went on to add, “It is better not to compare 'Ramayana' with 'Adipurush'. There should be no shame in admitting that 'Adipurush' couldn't meet the expectations. People who are associated with the film made it with a lot of effort, but it was a failed attempt. I am very proud that 'Adipurush's’ music has reached the people. The film's music is a big hit. I hope that the music of 'Ramayana' matches the music of 'Adipurush' and goes beyond that."
Ramayana is set to release on November 8, 2026. Ranbir Kapoor takes on the role of Lord Rama, while veteran actor Arun Govil portrays King Dasharatha in the upcoming epic. The trailer also offers a glimpse of Rama and Sita’s wedding, with Sai Pallavi stepping into the role of Sita and Ravie Dubey introduced as Lakshmana. The film features Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, with a grand musical score composed by Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, adding to the scale and spectacle of this much-anticipated project.
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