Sita Gufa in Panchavati: The Nashik cave that preserves a sacred Ramayana legend

Sita Gufa, located in Nashik, Panchvati, is a cave temple that is directly associated with the Ramayana. As per Hindu mythology, it is the place where Goddess Sita lived during the 14 years of Rama’s exile and where she was also abducted by Ravana. Idols of Rama, Sita and Lakshmana can be seen inside the cave along with a Shivling, which was worshipped by Sita every day.
Sita Gufa’s history has been associated with some major incidents of the Ramayana. The name Panchvati comes from five old Banyan trees located around the temple. It was considered a part of Dandakaranya forest, in which Rama, Sita, and Lakshmana had lived during their banishment period.
As per local folklore, Sita performed her worship of Lord Shiva within the cave itself. Therefore, a Shivling is still found within the inner chamber. This place is also linked with the story of Ravana kidnapping Sita. He took the form of an ascetic and abducted her from this forest.
Sita Gufa is distinct from other temple complexes since visitors access the caves through a staircase and passageway, which requires the visitor to bend down or crawl at times. There is only enough space for one individual at any one point along the passageway, hence posing problems for elderly individuals and those with difficulty moving around.
Inside, the devotees can find idols of Lord Rama, Sita, and Lakshman. There is a small room on the left side which holds Sita's favourite Shivling. The cave has a dim, peaceful interior. Five sacred banyan trees provide shade outside.
It is open to visit from 6:00 AM to 9:00 PM daily, even on public holidays. It is free to visit. Make sure to wear comfortable and ethnic attire. October to February is regarded as the best time to visit, with a temperature range from 12 to 28 degrees centigrade.
The best time to avoid crowds is in the morning between 6:30 AM and 8:30 AM. Even during monsoon, the cave is accessible, but the paths can be a little slippery.
How to reach Sita Gufa?
The cave is about 3 km from Nashik Central Bus Stand and 11 km from Nashik Road Railway Station. Auto-rickshaws and city buses can be easily used for transportation to the caves. Parking space is scarce; therefore, tourists can park their cars at Ram Kund.
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