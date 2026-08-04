Sita Gufa in Panchavati: The Nashik cave that preserves a sacred Ramayana legend

Sita Gufa, located in Nashik, Panchvati, is a cave temple that is directly associated with the Ramayana. As per Hindu mythology, it is the place where Goddess Sita lived during the 14 years of Rama’s exile and where she was also abducted by Ravana. Idols of Rama, Sita and Lakshmana can be seen inside the cave along with a Shivling, which was worshipped by Sita every day.

What is the connection between Sita Gufa and Ramayana?

Sita Gufa’s history has been associated with some major incidents of the Ramayana. The name Panchvati comes from five old Banyan trees located around the temple. It was considered a part of Dandakaranya forest, in which Rama, Sita, and Lakshmana had lived during their banishment period.