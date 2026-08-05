Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man retirement debunked as director Destin Daniel Cretton’s Naruto live-action casting begins

Marvel fans recently found themselves on an emotional rollercoaster following claims that Tobey Maguire had signed on for Avengers: Secret Wars for his final performance as Peter Parker. The viral rumour suggested the film would serve as his “last dance” but it turns out the beloved actor might not be hanging up his suit just yet.

The truth behind the Secret Wars rumour

The speculation originated from a satirical social media account. As screenshots circulated online without the original disclaimer, fans quickly mistook the joke for genuine news. While many expressed their hopes to see Tobey receive a proper farewell after his spectacular return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, neither Marvel Studios nor Sony Pictures has confirmed his involvement in the upcoming Avengers blockbuster. For now, it seems the original Spider-Man is not officially retiring.