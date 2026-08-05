Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man retirement debunked as director Destin Daniel Cretton’s Naruto live-action casting begins

Marvel fans recently found themselves on an emotional rollercoaster following claims that Tobey Maguire had signed on for Avengers: Secret Wars for his final performance as Peter Parker. The viral rumour suggested the film would serve as his “last dance” but it turns out the beloved actor might not be hanging up his suit just yet.
The speculation originated from a satirical social media account. As screenshots circulated online without the original disclaimer, fans quickly mistook the joke for genuine news. While many expressed their hopes to see Tobey receive a proper farewell after his spectacular return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, neither Marvel Studios nor Sony Pictures has confirmed his involvement in the upcoming Avengers blockbuster. For now, it seems the original Spider-Man is not officially retiring.
In other massive entertainment news, the highly anticipated live-action Naruto movie is officially moving forward. Director Destin Daniel Cretton has launched a worldwide casting call to find the perfect actors to portray Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura Haruno.
Destin, who is also directing Spider-Man: Brand New Day, shared his enthusiasm for the project. “Kishimoto-sensei's stories have inspired generations of fans around the world and it's an honour to bring his world and characters to the big screen in live action for the very first time,” Destin stated.
Original creator Masashi Kishimoto has given the film his full blessing. Reflecting on the project's momentum, Masashi shared his disbelief and joy. “Right now, miracles are happening to me, one after another. My work, Naruto, is truly, truly becoming a Hollywood movie!” Masashi said. He added that having Destin at the helm is an even greater miracle and eagerly anticipates meeting his characters in the film.
With casting underway, anime lovers across the globe are eagerly waiting to see who will bring the iconic ninja trio to life.