Gracie Abrams says boyfriend Paul Mescal has had the 'most amazing effect' on her songwriting

Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal are going strong! The high-profile couple made their relationship public earlier this year and now, the singer-songwriter cannot stop gushing about how precious her partner is and the impact he has had on her work!
American musician Gracie Abrams and Irish actor Paul Mescal have been together for quite some time now. They have been dating since 2024 and have largely kept their relationship away from the spotlight.
In a recent interview, Gracie shared how her earlier worries about feeling too secure to have the urge to write music, are no longer there. Talking to Rolling Stone, she said, "It’s [relationship with Paul] had the most amazing effect on my writing".
"It has given me the most amount of space to reflect on everything in my life. It has held a mirror to me in ways that I didn’t know a relationship with another person of any kind could. It has given me all the perspective that I could have ever hoped for, on previous relationships, on my relationship with my family, on my friendships. It is the greatest gift, period", the musician added as she showered praise on her relationship with the Oscar-nominated actor.
Gracie and Paul have also collaborated on the song, Imaginary Friend, a song from her latest album, Daughter from Hell. "We’re a very musical household, and so there’s always something brewing", she said while adding that it is the "easiest thing to make stuff together".
The young artiste did not hide how inspired she is by the 30-year-old actor, both as a person and a talent that the entire world adores. "He’s like an alien. I mean, he’s better at guitar backwards than I have been at guitar my whole life", Gracie added.
Daughter from Hell is Gracie Abram's third studio album which released on July 17, 2026. The 16-track album, which explores the artiste's teenage years and themes of growing up, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
Paul Mescal started off the year strong with an Oscar nomination for his incredible performance as William Shakespeare in Chloé Zhao's Hamnet (2025). The actor is currently busy filming Sam Mendes' four-part biopic of The Beatles where he is set to star as Sir Paul McCartney.
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