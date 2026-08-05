Gracie Abrams says boyfriend Paul Mescal has had the 'most amazing effect' on her songwriting

In a recent interview, Gracie shared how her earlier worries about feeling too secure to have the urge to write music, are no longer there. Talking to Rolling Stone, she said, "It’s [relationship with Paul] had the most amazing effect on my writing".

"It has given me the most amount of space to reflect on everything in my life. It has held a mirror to me in ways that I didn’t know a relationship with another person of any kind could. It has given me all the perspective that I could have ever hoped for, on previous relationships, on my relationship with my family, on my friendships. It is the greatest gift, period", the musician added as she showered praise on her relationship with the Oscar-nominated actor.

Gracie and Paul have also collaborated on the song, Imaginary Friend, a song from her latest album, Daughter from Hell. "We’re a very musical household, and so there’s always something brewing", she said while adding that it is the "easiest thing to make stuff together".