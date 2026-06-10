Beatles biopic: Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan spotted filming yacht scenes for Sam Mendes project

The upcoming biopic Beatles biopic, directed by Sam Mendes, is already on floor. Recently, Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan have been seen spotted shooting the iconic yacht vacation. The biopic is a series of four movies on the Beatles made by Sony Pictures and Neal Street Productions, scheduled to be released in April 2028.
The Beatles biopic involves the recreation of an actual 1964 boat trip undertaken by Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. On June 9, Tuesday, the cast was filming on board a yacht called Happy Days. Paul Mescal, who is playing the role of Paul McCartney, and Barry Keoghan, who plays Ringo Starr, were spotted in character while filming.
Paul wore a short sleeve white and tan striped short shirt, accompanied by short shorts of the same style. Barry wore a striped collared shirt with dark blue swim shorts. At later points in the photo shoot, both actors were seen shirtless while laying on the deck.
The original journey in 1964 occurred in the vicinity of St. Thomas, in the United States Virgin Islands. The companions were Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr along with their respective girlfriends, Jane Asher and Maureen Cox. This trip coincides with the time when Paul McCartney composed Things We Said Today, which was released during the A Hard Day’s Night era.
Jane Asher is played by Lucy Boynton in the Beatles movie, whereas Mia McKenna-Bruce plays Maureen Cox. She went on to marry Ringo Starr in 1965 until their divorce in 1975. Harris Dickinson and Joseph Quinn will portray John Lennon and George Harrison in the Beatles biopic. Paul Mescal has already met McCartney on a few occasions and said that he got a lot of kindness and warmth from him.
According to Paul Mescal, the job is a ‘wild privilege’, where he is portraying a legend. The Beatles biopic will see their members being portrayed in individual films, making it one of the biggest movie projects centred around the band.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.