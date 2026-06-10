Beatles biopic: Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan spotted filming yacht scenes for Sam Mendes project

The upcoming biopic Beatles biopic, directed by Sam Mendes, is already on floor. Recently, Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan have been seen spotted shooting the iconic yacht vacation. The biopic is a series of four movies on the Beatles made by Sony Pictures and Neal Street Productions, scheduled to be released in April 2028.

Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan spotting the1964 yacht vacation for Beatles biopic

The Beatles biopic involves the recreation of an actual 1964 boat trip undertaken by Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. On June 9, Tuesday, the cast was filming on board a yacht called Happy Days. Paul Mescal, who is playing the role of Paul McCartney, and Barry Keoghan, who plays Ringo Starr, were spotted in character while filming.