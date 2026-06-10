The internet wants to know: Who is AP, Krystle D’Souza’s rumoured beau?

When Krystle later shared an Instagram Story featuring herself holding a mystery man’s hand, fans were quick to connect the dots. Even more so after social media users noticed AP frequently commenting on her posts and the two appearing increasingly comfortable around each other online.

Adding more fuel to the fire were reports claiming Krystle has been making frequent trips to Dubai over the past few months. According to multiple entertainment portals, the actress and AP have allegedly been together for a while now and are simply choosing to keep things private for the moment. Neither Krystle nor AP has officially commented on the relationship yet.