The internet wants to know: Who is AP, Krystle D’Souza’s rumoured beau?

For weeks now, television actor Krystle D’Souza has had the gossip circuit zooming into blurry party videos, decoding Instagram Stories like FBI files, and asking who exactly is AP?
The mystery man at the centre of Krystle’s latest romance buzz is a Dubai-based entrepreneur and luxury car collector known simply as AP, who recently popped up on Netflix’s reality series Desi Bling. If you’ve watched the show, you already know he’s the sharply dressed businessman with a taste for supercars and low-key swagger.
Despite the sudden explosion of curiosity around him, AP has remained relatively private. Most reports identify him only by his initials, though entertainment circles in Dubai have reportedly known him for years through the luxury lifestyle and automotive scene. On Desi Bling, he was introduced as the former boyfriend of Pamela “Pammi” Serena, though the two appear to have stayed friends after their split.
What really sent the rumour mill into overdrive, however, was a viral party clip that surfaced online in May. In the video, AP appears to lean in and kiss Krystle on the cheek while the two pose with friends. Fans immediately labelled it a ‘soft launch’.
When Krystle later shared an Instagram Story featuring herself holding a mystery man’s hand, fans were quick to connect the dots. Even more so after social media users noticed AP frequently commenting on her posts and the two appearing increasingly comfortable around each other online.
Adding more fuel to the fire were reports claiming Krystle has been making frequent trips to Dubai over the past few months. According to multiple entertainment portals, the actress and AP have allegedly been together for a while now and are simply choosing to keep things private for the moment. Neither Krystle nor AP has officially commented on the relationship yet.
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