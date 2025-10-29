Krystle D’Souza ends 3-year relationship with Gulaam Gouse Deewani?

Moreover, a source close to the former couple have said that both of them value their privacy and won't be addressing their break up. Talking to a renowned national media outlet, the source confirmed the break up, saying, "They have parted ways. Krystle has always kept her personal life private and wouldn’t want to talk about the breakup".

Krystle D'Souza and Gulaam Gouse Deewani mostly kept their relationship and private life under wraps, away from the glamour of publicity. Their break up seems to be sudden to many fans. However, the two are reportedly focussing on themselves at the moment, and have moved on.

While the two rarely displayed their romance to the public, actor Krystle D’Souza had once spoken about her relationship during an interview. Talking about how Gulaam Gouse Deewani stands by her, the actor said, "If I have the confidence to go on screen and perform, it’s him behind me. He pushes me to become better… Finding a partner for an actress who is that supportive is very difficult".

On the professional front, Krystle D’Souza is extremely popular for her work in Indian television. She has played memorable characters in serials like, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Ekk Nayi Pehchaan, and Brahmarakshas: Jaag Utha Shaitaan.