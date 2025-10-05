What is sleep divorce and can it save your relationship?

Lisa Todd Wexley, a documentarian and friend of Charlotte in And Just Like That, a revival of Sex and the City, found herself in a pickle in one of the episodes. Her hedge fund banker husband found it tough to sleep in the same room due to her sleep talking habit, so he slept on the couch one day.
However, Lisa wanted them to continue sleeping on the same bed, to avoid what is called a "sleep divorce". Sleep divorce refers to a couple's decision to sleep in separate beds or bedrooms to improve their sleep quality and relationship health.
Sleeping in separate beds as a couple is still quite taboo. It's a decision as tough to make as it is painful. Moreover, the concept itself reeks of privilege. You only get to sleep in a separate bed, if you have one to spare! However, it is not always a sign of trouble in paradise.
In fact, besides reduced sleep interruptions, it improves sleep quality and also may help you sleep for longer. It can also increase safety for some whose partners experience dream-enactment behaviours, like hitting or kicking in their sleep.
We need, on average, 7 to 9 hours of sleep a night and even more for children and adolescents. But most of us average about 6 hours and change- this needs to change and sleep divorce can help.
However, there are cons to it. Starting off with higher financial cost. You need a spare room and a spare bed. It may also increase intimacy issues. For instance, if you're used to cuddling or having sex before sleeping or after waking up, your sex life may be compromised. Many couples even end up sleeping together after experiencing loneliness from sleeping alone.
Is sleep divorce for you? Dr. Daniel Barone, Associate Medical Director of the Center for Sleep Medicine and Associate Professor of Clinical Neurology, at Weill Cornell Medicine suggests that couples should consult with a sleep medicine specialist before opting for a sleep divorce.
