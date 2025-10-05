What is sleep divorce and can it save your relationship?

Lisa Todd Wexley, a documentarian and friend of Charlotte in And Just Like That, a revival of Sex and the City, found herself in a pickle in one of the episodes. Her hedge fund banker husband found it tough to sleep in the same room due to her sleep talking habit, so he slept on the couch one day.

However, Lisa wanted them to continue sleeping on the same bed, to avoid what is called a "sleep divorce". Sleep divorce refers to a couple's decision to sleep in separate beds or bedrooms to improve their sleep quality and relationship health.

Why more couples are saying yes to a “sleep divorce”

Sleeping in separate beds as a couple is still quite taboo. It's a decision as tough to make as it is painful. Moreover, the concept itself reeks of privilege. You only get to sleep in a separate bed, if you have one to spare! However, it is not always a sign of trouble in paradise.

In fact, besides reduced sleep interruptions, it improves sleep quality and also may help you sleep for longer. It can also increase safety for some whose partners experience dream-enactment behaviours, like hitting or kicking in their sleep.

We need, on average, 7 to 9 hours of sleep a night and even more for children and adolescents. But most of us average about 6 hours and change- this needs to change and sleep divorce can help.