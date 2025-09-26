Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson quietly finalises divorce after three-year marriage

Quinta Brunson, the Emmy-winning creator and star of Abbott Elementary, has finalised the terms of her split from husband Kevin Anik.

Quinta Brunson and Kevin Anik agree to uncontested divorce, property split, after marriage of over 3 years

Court papers filed in Los Angeles, and reviewed by media later, reveal that the pair reached an uncontested agreement and will each handle their own legal fees. The couple have signed a legal document that explains exactly how they’re splitting what they own together. The divorce will become official once a judge signs off.

Quinta first petitioned for divorce in March, citing irreconcilable differences. Records list December 1, 2024, as the date of their separation, bringing an end to a marriage that lasted just over 3 years.