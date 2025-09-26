Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson quietly finalises divorce after three-year marriage

Quinta Brunson, the Emmy-winning creator and star of Abbott Elementary, has finalised the terms of her split from husband Kevin Anik.
Court papers filed in Los Angeles, and reviewed by media later, reveal that the pair reached an uncontested agreement and will each handle their own legal fees. The couple have signed a legal document that explains exactly how they’re splitting what they own together. The divorce will become official once a judge signs off.
Quinta first petitioned for divorce in March, citing irreconcilable differences. Records list December 1, 2024, as the date of their separation, bringing an end to a marriage that lasted just over 3 years.
Known for guarding her personal life, Quinta rarely discusses her love life publicly. One notable exception came during her 2022 Emmy win, when she thanked Kevin onstage and attributed him as “the most supportive man" she has "ever known”. In fact, that's how fans found out that she is married, although she did make her engagement known, back in 2020, in an Instagram post. Her exact marriage date hasn't been revealed, although some posts are out there on Instagram that detail her wedding outfit, and more.
However, not much is known about Kevin. He appeared on her feed once in a while, but did not have any social media presence of his own.
Quinta has previously said that she is "good in private situations," when discussing podcast interviews, in June this year.
I remember seeing people be like, ‘She announced her divorce,’” she said, adding that it's not as though she wants people to know details of her private life. It just happens to be "public record information".
“I didn’t announce anything. I think people have this idea that people in the public eye want the public to know their every move. None of us do. I promise you. No one wants [everyone] to know when you buy a house, when you move, when a major change happens in your personal life. It’s just that that’s public record information," she said in the same interview.
