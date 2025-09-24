Aamir Khan reveals he and Salman Khan first really connected during his divorce from Reena Dutta

Aamir Khan opened up about his bond with Salman Khan, revealing that their friendship truly deepened during a challenging period in his life.

During their appearance on Prime Video’s latest talk show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, the PK actor recalled that it was during his divorce from Reena Dutta when Salman first visited him for dinner, a moment that marked the beginning of a stronger connection between the two stars.

Aamir shared, “Actually, I think it happened when I went through my divorce with Reena. You remember? You had come over for dinner, and that’s when Salman and I first actually connected properly. Because before that I used to feel ki bhai time pe nahi aata, humko bohot problem hoti thi, Andaz Apna Apna mein (I used to feel he doesn’t come on time, we often faced problems during the shooting of Andaz Apna Apna).”