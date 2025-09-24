Celebs

Aamir Khan reveals he and Salman Khan first really connected during his divorce from Reena Dutta

The Dangal actor also admitted being judgmental in his early days
Aamir Khan reveals he and Salman Khan first really connected during his divorce from Reena Dutta
Aamir Khan
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Aamir Khan opened up about his bond with Salman Khan, revealing that their friendship truly deepened during a challenging period in his life.

Aamir Khan opens up on his friendship with Salman Khan

During their appearance on Prime Video’s latest talk show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, the PK actor recalled that it was during his divorce from Reena Dutta when Salman first visited him for dinner, a moment that marked the beginning of a stronger connection between the two stars.

Aamir shared, “Actually, I think it happened when I went through my divorce with Reena. You remember? You had come over for dinner, and that’s when Salman and I first actually connected properly. Because before that I used to feel ki bhai time pe nahi aata, humko bohot problem hoti thi, Andaz Apna Apna mein (I used to feel he doesn’t come on time, we often faced problems during the shooting of Andaz Apna Apna).”

Aamir Khan reveals he and Salman Khan first really connected during his divorce from Reena Dutta
This restaurant in Hyderabad's financial district pays homage to comfort meals

The Dangal actor also admitted being judgmental, saying, “I want to say something. Salman mein bohot judgemental tha yaar, shuru shuru mein na. I was very hard as a person.”

In a candid moment, Salman opened up about his past relationships. “Yaar nahi jama toh nahi jama. (If it didn’t work, it just didn’t work out.) If there is anyone to blame, I am the one to blame.” He also expressed his desire to have a child someday. “Children, I will have, one day, soon.” Salman continued, “It’s just that eventually one will have kids, but let’s see.”

Hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, the talk show will premiere on September 25 in over 240 countries and territories worldwide. The new episode will drop every Thursday. Apart from the Khans, the show features a stellar lineup including Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Govinda, Chunky Pandey and many more.

For More updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Aamir Khan reveals he and Salman Khan first really connected during his divorce from Reena Dutta
Italian actor Claudia Cardinale dies at 87
Aamir Khan
Reena Dutta

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com