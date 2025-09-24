This restaurant in Hyderabad's financial district pays homage to comfort meals

The smell of a dosa crisping up, the steam rising from the soft idlis, and this meal finished with a strong filter coffee, South Indian tiffins is food that speaks straight to the soul.
First we had their Mysore masala dosa. It was smeared with a paste of masalas, packed with chunky onions and tomatoes, and filled with spiced mashed potatoes. This was food that was comforting, homely and full of flavour.
We then moved onto the Guntur idli. These came in a square shape with a slightly grainy texture and were topped with a herby, punchy dry Guntur chutney. We relished this with the allam, coconut and dal chutney which they served on the side.
The Thatte idli came next, a large and generous portion of steamed idli topped with podi and ghee. The idli was smooth, soft and rich, the ghee making it indulgent while the podi gave it a touch of spice. It was simple but a delight to have.
Then came the Devanagere benne masala dosa, a treat that hails from the Devanagere region. This one was fluffy and thick, with a dollop of butter melting on top and a masala tucked in between. It was hearty, buttery and filling. We paired it with the Mutton kheema and the Chicken RRR. The Chicken RRR was a regional take on Chicken 65 with cashews, dried coconut and chillies adding crunch and spice. The mutton kheema was an aromatic blend of minced meat, gravy and spices which added body and depth to the more subtle flavours of the dosa and idlis.
We finished the meal with a Kesari pineapple bath and immediately declared it our favourite. It was indulgent, soft and rich with the flavour of ghee and saffron. The bite-size pieces of pineapple added a tart freshness that cut through the richness and gave it a refreshing aftertaste.
Rs 400 for two.
12 pm to 11.30 pm.
At Financial District.
Email: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress