This restaurant in Hyderabad's financial district pays homage to comfort meals

Then came the Devanagere benne masala dosa, a treat that hails from the Devanagere region. This one was fluffy and thick, with a dollop of butter melting on top and a masala tucked in between. It was hearty, buttery and filling. We paired it with the Mutton kheema and the Chicken RRR. The Chicken RRR was a regional take on Chicken 65 with cashews, dried coconut and chillies adding crunch and spice. The mutton kheema was an aromatic blend of minced meat, gravy and spices which added body and depth to the more subtle flavours of the dosa and idlis.

We finished the meal with a Kesari pineapple bath and immediately declared it our favourite. It was indulgent, soft and rich with the flavour of ghee and saffron. The bite-size pieces of pineapple added a tart freshness that cut through the richness and gave it a refreshing aftertaste.

