Italian actor Claudia Cardinale dies at 87

Acclaimed Italian actor Claudia Cardinale, who starred in some of the most celebrated European films of the 1960s and 1970s, has died in France, her agent said Wednesday. She was 87.

Claudia died in Nemours, France, surrounded by her children, her agent Laurent Savry told a news agency

Praise for Claudia’s talent, beauty and impact on the European cinema poured in on Wednesday, with French President Emmanuel Macron saying, “We French will always carry this Italian and global star in our hearts, in the eternity of cinema.”

Claudia starred in more than 100 films and made-for-television productions, but she was best known for embodying youthful purity in Federico Fellini’s 8½, in which she co-starred with Marcello Mastroianni in 1963.

Claudia also won praise for her role as Angelica Sedara in Luchino Visconti’s award-winning screen adaption of the historical novel The Leopard that same year and a reformed prostitute in Sergio Leone’s spaghetti western Once Upon a Time in the West in 1968.

Italian Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli offered condolences to Claudia’s family and hailed Cardinale’s beauty and “exceptional talent” that inspired “milestones” of Italian cinema.

“With the death of Claudia Cardinale, one of the greatest Italian actresses of all time has passed away,” he said in a statement late Tuesday.

Claudia began her movie-career at the age of 17 after winning a beauty contest in Tunisia, where she was born of Sicilian parents who had emigrated to North Africa. The contest brought her to the Venice Film Festival, where she came to the attention of the Italian movie industry.

Before entering the beauty contest she had expected to become a school teacher.

“The fact I’m making movies is just an accident,” Claudia recalled while accepting a lifetime achievement award at the Berlin Film Festival in 2002. “When they asked me ‘do you want to be in the movies?’ I said no and they insisted for six months.”

Her success came in the wake of Sophia Loren’s international stardom and she was touted as Italy’s answer to Brigitte Bardot. While never achieving the level of success of the French actor, she nonetheless was considered a star and worked with the leading directors in Europe and Hollywood.