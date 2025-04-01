Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Joseph Quinn, Harris Dickinson to play 'The Beatles'

Hollywood is set to bring The Beatles back to life in a unique way, with four separate biopics—each told from the perspective of a different band member. The ambitious project, directed by Sam Mendes, was officially announced at CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas.

Sony Pictures confirmed that Paul Mescal will portray Paul McCartney, Joseph Quinn will play George Harrison, Barry Keoghan will take on the role of Ringo Starr, and Harris Dickinson will embody John Lennon.

The Beatles biopic: A first-of-its-kind cinematic experience

The four films are set for release in April 2028, with Mendes calling it the “first binge-able theatrical experience.” While biopics about The Beatles have been made before, this marks the first time a major studio will tell the band’s story through four separate films.

“I’ve been trying to make a story about The Beatles for years,” Mendes said at the event. “Their journey is too big for just one film, so we’re giving each of them their own.”

The challenge of portraying music legends

The casting choices have already sparked excitement among fans. Mescal, known for Normal People and Gladiator II, will bring McCartney’s charm and musical genius to life. Quinn, who gained recognition for Stranger Things and A Quiet Place: Day One, steps into Harrison’s shoes. Keoghan, fresh off Saltburn and The Banshees of Inisherin, will take on the role of the charismatic Starr. Meanwhile, Dickinson, who starred in Triangle of Sadness and The Iron Claw, will portray the complex and influential Lennon.

The legacy of The Beatles in film

Mendes’ project follows a long history of films inspired by The Beatles, from Backbeat (1994) to Yesterday (2019). However, this multi-film approach is unprecedented.

With the films still in early development, details about storylines, supporting cast, and musical involvement remain under wraps. But with Mendes at the helm and a strong cast in place, anticipation is already building for what could be the most ambitious rock biopic series ever made.