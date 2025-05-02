Saif Ali Khan apologises to son Taimur after making him watch Adipurush

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s eldest son Taimur recently had a rather unimpressed reaction to his father's film Adipurush. In a recent interview with his Jewel Thief co-star Jaideep Ahlawat for Netflix India, Saif revealed the nine-year-old wasn't a fan of the mythological epic.

Taimur's honest film review of Adipurush

When Jaideep asked if his children watch his films Saif shared the amusing anecdote. "I just showed him Adipurush recently. Then after a while he started giving me a look. Then I said 'Yeah sorry'. He said 'It's okay'. He forgave me."

Adipurush, which also starred Prabhas and Kriti Sanon faced significant criticism upon its release for its visual effects dialogue and overall execution of the classic Ramayana story. Saif played the role of Lankesh in the film.

During the same interview Jaideep also recounted meeting Taimur on the set of Jaane Jaan where he worked with Kareena. He described Taimur's polite greeting and a surprisingly insightful question. "He greeted me very nicely and when he was told that I was the 'main man' of the film he instantly asked the actor 'Are you the producer also?' And I was like 'wow'. Where is this coming from?" Saif clearly found his son's query amusing responding with "Oh really? Good question."

It seems even Bollywood royalty aren't immune to honest and unfiltered film reviews, especially from their own children.