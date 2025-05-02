Fronted by Kriti Sanon, this vegan lifestyle brand unveils campaign celebrating individuality

Proudly Indian and 100% vegan lifestyle brand Zouk has unveiled its latest campaign A Bagful of You, a powerful long-term narrative celebrating individuality and cultural pride. The campaign shines a spotlight on the modern Indian woman her identity her story and her roots. It reinforces the idea that a bag is a reflection of who she is and what she stands for. Fronting this movement is National Award-winning actress and style icon Kriti Sanon.

Zouk and Kriti Sanon champion individuality with A Bagful of You

Kriti Sanon shared her personal connection, stating, “What spoke to me most about A Bagful of You is that instead of selling an image it’s a reminder of who we already are. What I carry says everything about what I stand for. Whether it’s a mood a memory or a moment of pride it’s all part of me. So beyond an accessory it’s an extension of my personality my roots and my values. Zouk’s bags with their beautiful Indian prints and cruelty-free materials make that connection even stronger. When I carry a Zouk I carry my culture with me and I do it with pride.”

Zouk’s design philosophy, “Fashion that fits your soul not just your style” resonates strongly within this campaign. With its warm and relatable tone A Bagful of You aims to connect with lifestyle and fashion enthusiasts across India. As Zouk continues to build its community of modern Indian women, this campaign serves as a reminder that a bag transcends its function as an accessory it embodies who you are.

Having garnered over 1.5 million satisfied customers Zouk is expanding its reach both online and through exclusive stores in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Gurgaon. Demonstrating its commitment to practical and stylish everyday essentials Zouk has also recently introduced its women-first luggage line tailored to the needs of contemporary Indian travellers.