Anushka Sharma’s birthday: Neeti Mohan shares unseen pic from Vamika's birthday

Anushka Sharma celebrated her 37th birthday. And while several of her loved ones and friends took to social media to wish the star on her birthday, it was Neeti Mohan's post which grabbed the Internet's attention.
Taking the internet by storm, singer Neeti Mohan wished Anushka on Instagram with an unseen picture from what appears to be a birthday bash for Vamika, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter. Standing alongside the ultimate power couple, Neeti’s snap features Anushka and Virat flashing genuine smiles against a whimsical backdrop of blue, golden, and pink balloons.
Fans instantly recognised the outfits from Virat Kohli's earlier Instagram post—proving the lovebirds don’t just match vibes, they match wardrobes too.
Neeti Mohan called Anushka her "spirit sister" and wrote, "Wishing you a very happy birthday, my spirit sister." It makes sense that Neeti Mohan and Anushka Sharma would be friends since Neeti sang one of the most popular songs of Anushka's career, Jiya Re from Jab Tak Hai Jaan.
Virat Kohli’s awe-worthy birthday message
But the day's highlight? Virat Kohli's sweet birthday message to his wife that left the internet swooning. The cricketer posted a cute photo from the celebration, captioned with feelings that melted hearts:
"To my best friend, my life partner, my safe space, my best half, my everything. You're the guiding light of all of our lives. We love you so much more everyday. Happy birthday my love."
The post went viral within minutes, as fans overflowed the comments section with love and admiration for the couple.
With wishes pouring in from celebrities and fans alike, the common theme was evident—Anushka's birthday was a celebration of the lovely life she's led with her friends and family. No paparazzi flashing bulbs or celebrity-studded guest lists—just warmth, laughter, and the ones who count.
(By Archisha Mazumdar)