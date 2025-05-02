Anushka Sharma’s birthday: Neeti Mohan shares unseen pic from Vamika's birthday

Anushka Sharma celebrated her 37th birthday. And while several of her loved ones and friends took to social media to wish the star on her birthday, it was Neeti Mohan's post which grabbed the Internet's attention.

Taking the internet by storm, singer Neeti Mohan wished Anushka on Instagram with an unseen picture from what appears to be a birthday bash for Vamika, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter. Standing alongside the ultimate power couple, Neeti’s snap features Anushka and Virat flashing genuine smiles against a whimsical backdrop of blue, golden, and pink balloons.

Neeti Mohan's post grabs attention on Anushka Sharma’s birthday

Fans instantly recognised the outfits from Virat Kohli's earlier Instagram post—proving the lovebirds don’t just match vibes, they match wardrobes too.