Toxic ordeal: How the film's OTT rights have reportedly dropped to Rs 30cr after cold box office numbers

Yash-Kiara Advani-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, though one of the most awaited films of the year, disappointed audiences when it finally released on August 26. Receiving largely negative reviews, the film failed to leave a mark at the box office with just Rs 337 crore collection. And when it is just about to hit the two-week mark, it has been reported that the negative box office has also impacted Toxic’s OTT deal.

How have the box-office numbers affected the OTT deal of Toxic?

If a report by an entertainment portal is to be believed, Toxic makers initially had an offer of around Rs 150 crore from an OTT platform. However, following its poor box office performance, digital streaming platforms are now willing to offer no more than Rs 30 crore for the Yash-starrer.