Toxic ordeal: How the film's OTT rights have reportedly dropped to Rs 30cr after cold box office numbers

Yash-Kiara Advani-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, though one of the most awaited films of the year, disappointed audiences when it finally released on August 26. Receiving largely negative reviews, the film failed to leave a mark at the box office with just Rs 337 crore collection. And when it is just about to hit the two-week mark, it has been reported that the negative box office has also impacted Toxic’s OTT deal.
If a report by an entertainment portal is to be believed, Toxic makers initially had an offer of around Rs 150 crore from an OTT platform. However, following its poor box office performance, digital streaming platforms are now willing to offer no more than Rs 30 crore for the Yash-starrer.
As per a source, “The Toxic team had an offer of Rs 150 crores from a leading platform, but the demand from the team was a lot higher, north of Rs 200 crores. Yash was confident that the film would do blockbuster business in theatres, and that in turn, would boost the post-theatrical OTT prices to Rs 200 crore plus. But the results are exactly opposite, as the digital players are now offering an amount as low as Rs 30 crore for the post-theatrical streaming rights for all languages."
The source also claimed that it is because of this that the makers of Toxic are planning to make a different cut for the OTT version. “The makers are now contemplating a completely new edit for the digital version, with the hope of fetching a bigger amount than what’s on the table. The discussions are underway to figure out a way to reduce the losses, one of which is a new cut for OTT," the source added.
Plunged into a world of violence and jealousy in post-independence Goa, a gangster must balance loyalty and morality on his path to personal redemption. Besides Yash, Toxic boasts a powerhouse lineup including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.
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