Ramanand Sagar's grandson is not happy with this one Ramayana casting

According to reports, Shiv said, "Except for that one casting, I like the rest of the casting very much. Personally, I cannot accept Ranbir Kapoor as Ram because after Animal, I cannot accept him as Ram. When I look at Ram ji, I feel that a fresh face should have been taken".

However, he clarified that he has no personal grievance against the Bollywood actor saying, "We have seen Ranbir in different roles; he is a very good actor. Personally, I don't have anything against him."

"I think they must have taken him for the project because they want a marketing push, and maybe if they didn't take Ranbir, the film wouldn't have been marketed so well, so that's also something to think about, but I personally believe that for such characters, it's better to take a new face", he added.