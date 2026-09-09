Ramanand Sagar's grandson is not happy with this one Ramayana casting

Bollywood is gearing up for one of the biggest releases on Diwali, with the first half of Ramayana set to release. Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation of the Indian epic but Shiv Sagar, grandson of Indian filmmaker Ramanand Sagar is not happy with the casting choice.
Late Indian filmmaker, Ramanand Sagar was the director behind the iconic Doordarshan show Ramayan that aired from 1987 to 1988. His grandson, Shiv Sagar recently gave his opinions about the casting and his expectations from the film.
According to reports, Shiv said, "Except for that one casting, I like the rest of the casting very much. Personally, I cannot accept Ranbir Kapoor as Ram because after Animal, I cannot accept him as Ram. When I look at Ram ji, I feel that a fresh face should have been taken".
However, he clarified that he has no personal grievance against the Bollywood actor saying, "We have seen Ranbir in different roles; he is a very good actor. Personally, I don't have anything against him."
"I think they must have taken him for the project because they want a marketing push, and maybe if they didn't take Ranbir, the film wouldn't have been marketed so well, so that's also something to think about, but I personally believe that for such characters, it's better to take a new face", he added.
Shiv was all praises for the remaining cast and said, "A very strong supporting cast, like Yash is looking very good, Sai Pallavi is looking very good, they don't have that much baggage."
The internet has long been divided on the choice of actor playing Lord Rama but Shiv Sagar acknowledged the fact that at the end of the day, if majority of the audience accepts him as the epic hero, no other opinion will matter.