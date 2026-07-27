Ranbir Kapoor shuts down Dhoom 4 rumors at San Diego Comic-Con

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has officially put an end to persistent speculation surrounding his potential involvement in the high-octane Dhoom franchise. While attending San Diego Comic-Con to promote his upcoming mythological film Ramayana, the actor clarified that he is not attached to any fourth installment of the Yash Raj Films series.
The subject arose during a conversation alongside Ramayana director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra and co-star Yash. When an interviewer casually suggested that Ranbir would be headlining Dhoom 4, the actor stepped in to set the record straight. "No, right now I am working on Ramayana and another film called Love & War, which is directed by Mr Sanjay Bhansali," Ranbir stated, adding that the latter project is aiming for a theatrical release early next year. Intriguingly, while setting his record straight, he made no mention of Animal Park, the much-anticipated sequel to his 2023 blockbuster Animal.
Rumours linking Ranbir to the iconic franchise have circulated for years, gaining extra momentum after celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim shared photos showcasing a sleek new look for the actor. However, production house Yash Raj Films has never issued an official statement or cast announcement regarding Dhoom 4.
The popular action franchise kicked off in 2004 with Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra and John Abraham. It subsequently grew with high-profile leads, including Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 2 and Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3. For now, fans will have to wait a little longer for any official news on the franchise's return, as Ranbir keeps his focus firmly on his current cinematic ventures.