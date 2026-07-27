Ranbir Kapoor shuts down Dhoom 4 rumors at San Diego Comic-Con

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has officially put an end to persistent speculation surrounding his potential involvement in the high-octane Dhoom franchise. While attending San Diego Comic-Con to promote his upcoming mythological film Ramayana, the actor clarified that he is not attached to any fourth installment of the Yash Raj Films series.

Ranbir Kapoor denies Dhoom 4 casting rumors at Comic-Con

The subject arose during a conversation alongside Ramayana director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra and co-star Yash. When an interviewer casually suggested that Ranbir would be headlining Dhoom 4, the actor stepped in to set the record straight. "No, right now I am working on Ramayana and another film called Love & War, which is directed by Mr Sanjay Bhansali," Ranbir stated, adding that the latter project is aiming for a theatrical release early next year. Intriguingly, while setting his record straight, he made no mention of Animal Park, the much-anticipated sequel to his 2023 blockbuster Animal.