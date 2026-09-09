ZEE5 unveils new streaming experience powered by AI, expands content roster

ZEE5 has recently introduced AI-powered content discovery to its algorithm. The revamped interface has introduced five distinct universes in the OTT that includes: Premium Entertainment, Free 5, KidZ, TV and Sports, making it all the more immersive and effortless.

ZEE5’s AI-powered upgrade: Everything you need to know and how to watch free content

The AI-powered upgrade will now help viewers with smarter recommendations and a smoother way to find something worth watching. It will help discover shows and films that align with the user’s interests and viewing habits.

If you feel lost and want assistant with what to watch or having issues with subscriptions, playback, or content access, they have added an AI-powered customer support assistant to help users with the same. They have also expanded the English slate which will open up global cinema to Indian audiences. The inclusion of global sporting events like FIFA World Cup continues to be an integral part of the platform, making it one of the go-to streaming sites in India.