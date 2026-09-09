ZEE5 unveils new streaming experience powered by AI, expands content roster

ZEE5 has recently introduced AI-powered content discovery to its algorithm. The revamped interface has introduced five distinct universes in the OTT that includes: Premium Entertainment, Free 5, KidZ, TV and Sports, making it all the more immersive and effortless.
The AI-powered upgrade will now help viewers with smarter recommendations and a smoother way to find something worth watching. It will help discover shows and films that align with the user’s interests and viewing habits.
If you feel lost and want assistant with what to watch or having issues with subscriptions, playback, or content access, they have added an AI-powered customer support assistant to help users with the same. They have also expanded the English slate which will open up global cinema to Indian audiences. The inclusion of global sporting events like FIFA World Cup continues to be an integral part of the platform, making it one of the go-to streaming sites in India.
Upgrade in Free5
Coming to the best part, the Free5 section which allows viewers to watch content without subscription. Now, as the upgrade took shape, more contents were added to the free version letting viewers enjoy international movies and shows for free. It has expanded to include a pool of Korean and Chinese dramas, anime, news, and micro dramas. The language diversity has also increased in this section with more regional additions to the Free5.
New content addition in ZEE5
Some of the most beloved movies and shows will see a digital premiere as ZEE5 has expanded its content offerings. The recent inclusion of contents are: Normal, The Invite, Anxious People, Babies, The Wizard of the Kremlin, How to Make a Killing, Tony, and Paper Tiger.