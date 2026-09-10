The ultimate guide to what to look for at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival

The 51st edition of the Toronto International Film Festival kicks off this Thursday, promising a spectacular showcase of global cinema. North America’s largest film festival will turn the spotlight onto a diverse array of fascinating figures, from pop icons to beloved underdogs.
With a programme that covers an enormous spectrum of filmmaking, commanding attention can be a challenge. Following closely on the heels of the Venice and Telluride festivals, Toronto serves as a massive junction for the autumn's most anticipated releases. Attendees can expect a vibrant mix of starry debuts, midnight screenings and numerous Oscar hopefuls.
One major storyline heading into this year’s festival is the hunt for the next breakout blockbuster. Distributors will be searching the market for a success story akin to Curry Barker’s indie horror film Obsession. Curry's picture premiered quietly last year before selling for a staggering $15 million and grossing over $512 million globally. With more than 6,000 market delegates expected to attend, the commercial stakes are higher than ever. Top sales titles include the Tim Blake Nelson prison drama The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd, Susanne White’s Prima Facie and Duncan Jones’s animated sci-fi Rogue Trooper.
The premieres are just as highly anticipated. Siân Heder returns to open the festival with Being Heumann. Starring Ruth Madeley, Siân's film chronicles the life of the late disability rights pioneer Judy Heumann. Chris Rock will also debut his new directorial project Misty Green. Chris’ Hollywood character study is poised to propel actor Rosalind Eleazar into awards conversations. Meanwhile, Peter Farrelly brings I Play Rocky, featuring Anthony Ippolito as a young Sylvester Stallone. Peter's Green Book famously launched at the festival before winning best picture.
Awards season buzz will heavily rely on the festival's People’s Choice Award. Unlike juried prizes, this audience-voted honour is a proven Oscar barometer. Fans will also be treated to an exceptional documentary lineup. Highlights include Always Lalisa, which follows K-pop superstar Lisa Manobal. Lisa's solo journey is documented alongside musical tributes to legends such as Chrissie Hynde and Darlene Love.