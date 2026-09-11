An AI documentary on Gaza just received a record 25-minute ovation at Venice. Here’s why everyone is talking about it

At this year's Venice Film Festival, cinema and artificial intelligence collided in the most visceral way imaginable. Filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor unveiled their documentary NAZA, an investigation into algorithmic warfare in Gaza that sparked an unprecedented 25-minute standing ovation, leaving an audience visibly shaken and setting an emotional festival record.

Why the Venice Film Festival crowd could not stop clapping

While artificial intelligence is dominating conversations across cinema—from digital likenesses to creative ethics—NAZA examines the technology through an urgent humanitarian lens. The 80-minute feature investigates how an automated system known as 'Lavender' has been deployed to identify targets remotely. Drawing upon testimony from 24 military and intelligence whistleblowers whose identities were protected through altered visuals and voices, the project exposes the cold mechanics of modern warfare.