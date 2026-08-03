Sam Altman’s ChatGPT parenting tip shocks the internet, gets compared to Black Mirror

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman sparked a parenting debate online after suggesting what he described as a "cool use" of ChatGPT for parents. His suggestion to generate AI videos to keep children entertained while traveling has divided opinion, with many parents pushing back against the idea.
The CEO proposed that families can link their calendars and children’s interest to ChatGPT so the AI could generate personalized audio summaries for families. These personalized daily podcasts could include reminders about upcoming soccer games, birthdays, and general news snippets and other relevant details.
Taking to X, he wrote, “cool use case of chatgpt work i heard last night: connect your family calendars and explain your kids' interests. every morning for the drive to school, have it make a podcast that talks about one kid's soccer game that afternoon, one kid's upcoming birthday, some news, etc. (sic)”
The post soon backfired with many parents demeaning the idea and stating it is an unsocial approach. One user sarcastically wrote, “yeah my dad AI generates podcasts about my upcoming birthday instead of talking to me while we drive to school”. Another user pointed out the flawed approach and added, “Nice. A sycophancy generator to turn everyone into sociopaths while concurrently feeding ChatGPT information about children so that it can more accurately target ads at them as they grow up.”
Although not everyone was against the suggested approach. One user explained, “People dunking on this don’t understand that teens generally don’t want to talk to their parents (especially in the AM), and they like things that are all about them. IMO It’s a good way to connect and get them talking. Throw in a mistake and see if they catch it, etc.” One individual supported this and wrote, “When I have kids, I will be doing something like this.”
As advanced as the technology sounds, in our opinion, this might just be another way where AI takes away one thing that humans are still naturally good at: communication. And, as another user rightly pointed out, it does sound like something straight out of a futuristic film, “Sounds like a Black Mirror episode”.
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