Sam Altman’s ChatGPT parenting tip shocks the internet, gets compared to Black Mirror

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman sparked a parenting debate online after suggesting what he described as a "cool use" of ChatGPT for parents. His suggestion to generate AI videos to keep children entertained while traveling has divided opinion, with many parents pushing back against the idea.

Sam Altman’s AI parenting vision raises an uncomfortable question: Are we outsourcing connection?

The CEO proposed that families can link their calendars and children’s interest to ChatGPT so the AI could generate personalized audio summaries for families. These personalized daily podcasts could include reminders about upcoming soccer games, birthdays, and general news snippets and other relevant details.

Taking to X, he wrote, “cool use case of chatgpt work i heard last night: connect your family calendars and explain your kids' interests. every morning for the drive to school, have it make a podcast that talks about one kid's soccer game that afternoon, one kid's upcoming birthday, some news, etc. (sic)”

The post soon backfired with many parents demeaning the idea and stating it is an unsocial approach. One user sarcastically wrote, “yeah my dad AI generates podcasts about my upcoming birthday instead of talking to me while we drive to school”. Another user pointed out the flawed approach and added, “Nice. A sycophancy generator to turn everyone into sociopaths while concurrently feeding ChatGPT information about children so that it can more accurately target ads at them as they grow up.”