ChatGPT hit by global outage, users in India among the worst affected

Simple conversation wasn't the only source of trouble. Failures were also reported by users of OpenAI's coding tool, Codex, and developers working on its API, indicating that the problem was not just with the consumer-facing app but rather with the company's underlying infrastructure.

Heatmaps from Downdetector confirmed that this was not a regional anomaly by displaying clusters of complaints dispersed over North America, Europe, and Asia. The number of complaints in India surpassed 1,000 and continued to rise throughout the afternoon. The majority of these complaints were related to ChatGPT's general performance rather than the mobile app in particular. Around 2:55 PM IST, the UAE had a rise in reports as well, with most of the problems again focusing on the main ChatGPT service rather than the app or API separately. Users in Japan and Australia also chimed in on social media with similar complaints.

OpenAI's response

The status page reportedly flipped back and forth between showing an active incident and normal operations while engineers worked on a fix. OpenAI had not given users a firm timeline for full restoration.