Cinema

Destin Daniel Cretton set to return for Tom Holland’s next Spider-Man film

Fresh off shattering global box office records, the acclaimed filmmaker is preparing to reunite with Marvel's web-slinger
Destin Daniel Cretton set to return for Tom Holland’s next Spider-Man film
Destin Daniel Cretton
Updated on
2 min read

Hollywood’s cinematic universe is officially weaving another monumental chapter. Following the historic triumph of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, acclaimed filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton is set to reunite with Tom Holland for the next instalment in the franchise.

Destin Daniel Cretton to direct next Spider-Man film

The decision arrives as little surprise after Destin guided the recent adventure to unprecedented commercial heights. Webbed firmly atop box office charts, the production comfortably secured its status as the third highest-grossing film of all time, amassing a staggering $2.4 billion worldwide. Destin, who previously made waves directing Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has firmly cemented the modern star appeal of Tom and co-star Zendaya, revitalising Sony and Marvel’s flagship hero with sharp storytelling and dynamic action.

Destin Daniel Cretton to direct next Spider-Man film
Destin Daniel Cretton on the sets of Spider-Man: Brand New Day

While audiences are still buzzing over the summer phenomenon, industry insiders confirm Destin is actively being tapped to guide the web-slinger’s next outing. As sources close to the development note, "Cretton has a lot of irons in the fire, including the inevitable next Spidey installment and a Naruto film."

Indeed, the director’s calendar is becoming one of the most envied in entertainment. Alongside the superhero franchise, Destin is attached to helm a high-profile live-action Naruto project as well as develop a feature film reimagining of the classic sixties television procedural Hawaii Five-O. The tropical crime drama, originally created by Leonard Freeman, is being scripted by Chris Bremner and Noah Oppenheim, offering a sun-drenched spectacle primed for silver-screen thrills.

Yet, with studio executives eager to build upon historic box office momentum, another blockbuster run with Tom remains the ultimate priority. Navigating high-stakes spectacle alongside grounded emotional journeys has become Destin’s calling card, making his return an irresistible prospect for pop culture fans worldwide. If their prior collaboration proves anything, audiences can eagerly anticipate another spellbinding chapter when the pair swing back into cinemas.

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Destin Daniel Cretton set to return for Tom Holland’s next Spider-Man film
Tom Holland to reportedly earn more than $100M for Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man
Tom Holland
Destin Daniel Cretton

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