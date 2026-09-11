Destin Daniel Cretton set to return for Tom Holland’s next Spider-Man film

While audiences are still buzzing over the summer phenomenon, industry insiders confirm Destin is actively being tapped to guide the web-slinger’s next outing. As sources close to the development note, "Cretton has a lot of irons in the fire, including the inevitable next Spidey installment and a Naruto film."

Indeed, the director’s calendar is becoming one of the most envied in entertainment. Alongside the superhero franchise, Destin is attached to helm a high-profile live-action Naruto project as well as develop a feature film reimagining of the classic sixties television procedural Hawaii Five-O. The tropical crime drama, originally created by Leonard Freeman, is being scripted by Chris Bremner and Noah Oppenheim, offering a sun-drenched spectacle primed for silver-screen thrills.

Yet, with studio executives eager to build upon historic box office momentum, another blockbuster run with Tom remains the ultimate priority. Navigating high-stakes spectacle alongside grounded emotional journeys has become Destin’s calling card, making his return an irresistible prospect for pop culture fans worldwide. If their prior collaboration proves anything, audiences can eagerly anticipate another spellbinding chapter when the pair swing back into cinemas.