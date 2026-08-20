Tom Holland to reportedly earn more than $100M for Spider-Man: Brand New Day

English actor, Tom Holland, who has won over millions of heart as Peter Parker and Spider-Man, is reportedly earning over $100 million from this film! Reports suggest that according to the actor's deal with Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, he was set to receive a minimum of $20 million up front.

However, Tom allegedly also had the provision to earn over 100 million in backend bonuses. Reports have further stated that there is no limit to this bonus since there is no official cap and he might end up earning way more than the projected hundred.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and has entered its third week but the numbers have hardly dropped. The film collected $1 billion worldwide within just six days of hitting the big screen and became the second second-fastest film to reach $2 billion, putting it just behind fellow MCU movie, Avengers: Endgame.

Besides Tom Holland, the film also stars Zendaya as Michelle "MJ" Jones-Watson, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle and others.