South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have shared an update on the movie adaptation

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have revealed the status of the untitled South Park movie they have been working on along with rapper Kendrick Lamar who is involved as a producer. The creators shared that certain circumstances caused the delay in the release of the movie.
The South Park movie, a musical adaptation of the comedy series, does not have a title or a release date. While a report has said that the title of the movie is Whitney Springs, creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone apologised to fans for the delay.
"We take full responsibility for the schedule delay of this movie. We apologise to our partners at pgLang and Paramount and we appreciate their patience. South Park and life’s circumstances have gotten in the way, but we still believe in the project", the creators said in a statement.
The movie was initially scheduled for a July 4, 2025 release and then pushed to March 20, 2026. However, Paramount took it off its schedule in November, 2025 and the musical is still awaiting release.
Kendrick Lamar is also involved with this highly-anticipated project which has incurred a reported cost of over $100 million. The 39-year-old rapper is a producer on the comedy musical which will also include new and unreleased music by Kendrick.
South Park, the movie is about a historical slave plantation museum based in the American midwest and the protagonist is a young Black man who must take on the mayor of the town.
For Trey and Matt, it is going to be their first feature film as directors after the 2004 movie Team America: World Police. Before that, they also helped Orgazmo which released back in 1997 and directed the 1993 movie, Cannibal! The Musical.
In related news, the creative duo also announced that the long time comedy show is changing its name from South Park to South America, just before the premiere of the 29th season of the series.