South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have shared an update on the movie adaptation

"We take full responsibility for the schedule delay of this movie. We apologise to our partners at pgLang and Paramount and we appreciate their patience. South Park and life’s circumstances have gotten in the way, but we still believe in the project", the creators said in a statement.

The movie was initially scheduled for a July 4, 2025 release and then pushed to March 20, 2026. However, Paramount took it off its schedule in November, 2025 and the musical is still awaiting release.

Kendrick Lamar is also involved with this highly-anticipated project which has incurred a reported cost of over $100 million. The 39-year-old rapper is a producer on the comedy musical which will also include new and unreleased music by Kendrick.