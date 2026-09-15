Nepali film Elephants in the Fog selected as Nepal’s entry for 2027 Oscars

Nepali film Elephants in the Fog has reportedly made it to the list for the 99th Academy Awards. It is set to compete in the Best International Feature Film category and will represent Nepal in the 2027 Oscars. Directed by Abinash Bikram Shah, the film won the jury prize at the 79th Cannes Film Festival this year and now it is heading for an even bigger glory.

After Cannes glory, Elephants in the Fog heads to the 2027 Oscars for Nepal

Nepal’s International Feature Film Selection Committee had received two films for the Oscars nomination. Alongside Elephants in the Fog, another film Gauthali, directed by Dr. Kapil Rijal, was sent for the nomination. Following a thorough examination and evaluation based on the film’s technical and cinematic aspect, the committee decided to go ahead with the Elephants in the Fog and send it for the consideration of nomination from Nepal.

In a statement, Abinash expressing his excitement for the film’s nomination, said, “To represent Nepal on this stage is a quiet, humbling honour. This story was never mine to own, it belongs to those who carry their lives through the fog, unseen and unheard. Today, their existence step into the light, impossible to erase. That is the only victory that truly matters”.