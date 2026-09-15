Nepali film Elephants in the Fog selected as Nepal’s entry for 2027 Oscars

Nepali film Elephants in the Fog has reportedly made it to the list for the 99th Academy Awards. It is set to compete in the Best International Feature Film category and will represent Nepal in the 2027 Oscars. Directed by Abinash Bikram Shah, the film won the jury prize at the 79th Cannes Film Festival this year and now it is heading for an even bigger glory.
Nepal’s International Feature Film Selection Committee had received two films for the Oscars nomination. Alongside Elephants in the Fog, another film Gauthali, directed by Dr. Kapil Rijal, was sent for the nomination. Following a thorough examination and evaluation based on the film’s technical and cinematic aspect, the committee decided to go ahead with the Elephants in the Fog and send it for the consideration of nomination from Nepal.
In a statement, Abinash expressing his excitement for the film’s nomination, said, “To represent Nepal on this stage is a quiet, humbling honour. This story was never mine to own, it belongs to those who carry their lives through the fog, unseen and unheard. Today, their existence step into the light, impossible to erase. That is the only victory that truly matters”.
Congratulating the film’s team on its selection, Nepal’s Prime Minister Balendra Shah wrote on his social media, “Hearty congratulations to the entire team, and many, many good wishes for the journey ahead.”
Prior to this, the film was nominated for the Un Certain Regard Jury Prize at the Cannes 2026 and it won.
The 99th Academy Awards are set to take place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, in March 2027.
As of now India has not released the list of films, the association will be sending to the Oscars for the 2027 nomination.
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