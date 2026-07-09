The 98th Oscars production team secures surprise haul at 78th Emmy Awards nominations

The Television Academy officially announced the nominees for the 78th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Wednesday, bringing a wave of spectacular surprises for television enthusiasts. While returning champions prepare to defend their titles, an unexpected contender has stolen the spotlight. The production team behind the 98th Oscars emerged as a major success story this morning, landing an impressive nine Emmy Award nominations.
The Academy shocked industry insiders by recognising the prestigious film broadcast across multiple major fields. The Oscars production team earned nods for outstanding variety special (live), outstanding production design for a variety special and outstanding music direction. Additional nominations include outstanding writing for a variety special, lighting design, choreography, technical direction, makeup and sound mixing.
Despite the Oscars making waves, established hit series still dominate the leaderboard. The Pitt, which took home the coveted drama series trophy last year, tops all contenders this morning with 25 nominations. Meanwhile, the final season of Hacks leads the comedy field with 24 nods, setting a brand-new record for the most nominations earned by a comedy series in a single season.
Television Academy president Cris Abrego praised the diverse lineup, noting that this year’s candidates continue to prove television remains “one of our most powerful art forms.” The upcoming gala follows a highly successful previous cycle where Adolescence, The Studio and The Pitt won the majority of the major awards.
Fans will not have to wait long to see who triumphs. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay will host this year’s star-studded ceremony. Mariska will guide viewers through the highly anticipated event, which is scheduled to take place on 14 September 2026 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. UK audiences and global viewers can look forward to the live broadcast on NBC and Peacock to see if the Oscars team can convert their historic nominations into wins.