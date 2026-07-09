The 98th Oscars production team secures surprise haul at 78th Emmy Awards nominations

The Television Academy officially announced the nominees for the 78th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Wednesday, bringing a wave of spectacular surprises for television enthusiasts. While returning champions prepare to defend their titles, an unexpected contender has stolen the spotlight. The production team behind the 98th Oscars emerged as a major success story this morning, landing an impressive nine Emmy Award nominations.

The Academy shocked industry insiders by recognising the prestigious film broadcast across multiple major fields. The Oscars production team earned nods for outstanding variety special (live), outstanding production design for a variety special and outstanding music direction. Additional nominations include outstanding writing for a variety special, lighting design, choreography, technical direction, makeup and sound mixing.

Hacks and The Pitt lead the pack

Despite the Oscars making waves, established hit series still dominate the leaderboard. The Pitt, which took home the coveted drama series trophy last year, tops all contenders this morning with 25 nominations. Meanwhile, the final season of Hacks leads the comedy field with 24 nods, setting a brand-new record for the most nominations earned by a comedy series in a single season.