Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff reportedly split after nearly three years of marriage

Some fans initially speculated that Margaret’s absence from the Swift-Kelce wedding was due to work commitments — she recently wrapped production on the supernatural horror film King Snake, alongside Drew Starkey and Michael Shannon, and is also attached to a remake of the 1981 thriller Possession. But reports indicate she wasn't filming anything the weekend of the wedding, adding to the sense that something had shifted in the marriage.

The relationship has become tense, according to an unnamed insider who told the outlet that Jack's schedule, which frequently involves him on tour or in the studio, and Margaret's acting career have been difficult to balance. According to a second source, rather than having made a choice, the two were still resolving their differences. Whether the split will result in a divorce is yet unknown. They do not have any children together.

Margaret and Jack had kept much of their relationship private since they began dating in 2021. They were married in a small ceremony in August 2023, among close friends and family.