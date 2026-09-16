Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja set to get a Hollywood remake, Matthew McConaughey might lead cast

Vijay Sethupathi's acclaimed 2024 Tamil thriller Maharaja is being lined up for an English-language remake, according to the film's producer.
Producer Sudhan Sundaram claimed that the film's unexpected commercial success in China served as the catalyst for international interest when a Hollywood talent agency contacted him about obtaining the remake rights for the murder drama. Maharaja made over INR 91.65 crore at the Chinese box office, according to figures from Sacnilk. The movie also gained popularity on streaming services abroad.
According to Sudhan, the agency handling the prospective remake is now in the process of attaching an A-list actor to headline the project, with production tentatively eyed for next year. He stopped short of naming a studio or confirming a lead, saying those details would come from the agency once finalised.
Matthew McConaughey's name has circulated widely on social media as a possible choice for the English-language version, and Sudhan agreed that the Oscar winner could be among those considered, but he was keen to point out that any final casting call is made by the agency, not the producers. As of now, there's no confirmation from Matthew's camp.
Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, Maharaja follows a barber, played by Vijay, who walks into a police station to report what looks like a bizarre, minor complaint — a stolen dustbin. What begins as an almost comic misunderstanding unspools into a much darker crime story, told through a non-linear structure that critics singled out for how its scattered threads eventually click into place.
The film also marked a key role for Anurag Kashyap, playing against type in a menacing antagonist part, while newcomer Sanchana Namidass — cast as Vijay's on-screen daughter — walked away with the National Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.