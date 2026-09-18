Netflix drops KPop Demon Hunters jewellery collection: Designs, prices and more

KPop Demon Hunters have entered into the world of haute couture and fans are absolutely thrilled by it. Netflix has recently released a line of jewellery and accessories inspired by the Oscar-winning animated film, featuring all the intricate Korean artwork and designs one can imagine.
The jewellery collection was born out of the film’s massive fan base, leading Netflix to collaborate with New York-based brand SallyRose. This isn’t the first one that marks the brand’s unique collaboration. It has previously partnered with major franchises, including Harry Potter, Warner Bros. and Disney, bringing forth the screen favourites to life.
Now, as for the collection, it is available on E-commerce websites like Amazon and Nordstrom. The KPop Demon Hunters capsule collection includes earrings, necklaces, bracelets and keychains inspired by HUNTR/X, the fictional K-Pop trio in the film.
One of the ranges of earrings includes the HUNTR/X hoop earrings featuring two gold-coloured hoops with a black enamel, HUNTR/X nameplate charm, and a gold-tone spike charm. The HUNTR/X nameplate necklace features a purple HUNTR/X name design with black detailing and yellow-gold-tone plating. As for the Rumi ear cuff and drop earrings set, it includes small gold-tone ear cuffs and drop earrings connected by a black chain.
Aside from this, the sale also features costume jewellery made from a metal composite finished in a golden colourway.
As per reports the jewellery stand at a decent price. Here are some of the availabilities and their prices:
HUNTR/X Logo Dangle Earrings — USD 19.99 (approx. INR 1,915)
HUNTR/X Nameplate Necklace — USD 19.99 (approx. INR 1,915)
HUNTR/X Hoop Earrings — USD 19.99 (approx. INR 1,915)
Rumi Ear Cuff and Drop Earrings Set — USD 19.99 (approx. INR 1,915)
HUNTR/X Bracelets Set — USD 25 (approx. INR 2,395)
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