Netflix drops KPop Demon Hunters jewellery collection: Designs, prices and more

KPop Demon Hunters have entered into the world of haute couture and fans are absolutely thrilled by it. Netflix has recently released a line of jewellery and accessories inspired by the Oscar-winning animated film, featuring all the intricate Korean artwork and designs one can imagine.

KPop Demon Hunters enters the jewellery world with HUNTR/X-inspired pieces. Here's everything to know

The jewellery collection was born out of the film’s massive fan base, leading Netflix to collaborate with New York-based brand SallyRose. This isn’t the first one that marks the brand’s unique collaboration. It has previously partnered with major franchises, including Harry Potter, Warner Bros. and Disney, bringing forth the screen favourites to life.

Now, as for the collection, it is available on E-commerce websites like Amazon and Nordstrom. The KPop Demon Hunters capsule collection includes earrings, necklaces, bracelets and keychains inspired by HUNTR/X, the fictional K-Pop trio in the film.