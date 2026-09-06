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Travelling to Bhutan? Look out for some “unusual” artwork on its houses

On your next Bhutan trip make sure to keep an eye on the walls for one of the country's most unconventional cultural traditions.
These brightly painted phallic symbols are a distinctive feature of Bhutanese folk and religious art.
These brightly painted phallic symbols are a distinctive feature of Bhutanese folk and religious art.
Updated on
3 min read

If you are walking through Bhutan and spot a giant phallic symbol painted on the side of a house, don't panic. You have not stumbled onto some rogue prankster's art installation, nor a particularly bold local Banksy. The unusual-looking artwork is a recognised part of Bhutanese cultural and religious tradition, and you will find it painted on houses, carved in wood and even sold as souvenirs.

Why Bhutan’s walls are covered in phallic symbols

Drukpa Kunley, the “Divine Madman,” is credited with popularising famous phallic paintings and symbols.
Drukpa Kunley, the “Divine Madman,” is credited with popularising famous phallic paintings and symbols.

The blame, or perhaps the credit, belongs to Drukpa Kunley, a 15th-century Tibetan Buddhist saint popularly known as the "Divine Madman." Known for his irreverent approach to teaching Buddhism, Kunley used humour, shock and unconventional behaviour to challenge religious conventions. Local legend says he used his phallus, known as the "Thunderbolt of Flaming Wisdom", to subdue demons. There is, however, more to the story. While Drukpa Kunley is commonly credited with popularising Bhutan's phallic imagery, scholars suggest that the tradition may predate him and have roots in older local and Bon beliefs that were later incorporated into Buddhist practices.

The symbol's popularity in Bhutan is also connected to Vajrayana Buddhism, the tantric tradition of Buddhism practised in the country, where the phallus can function as a protective talisman. In Bhutan, the image is believed to ward off both evil spirits and malicious gossip, which perhaps reflects how Bhutanese culture does not always draw a clear line between the supernatural and the social.

Did you know?
Bhutan has a rhubarb with a rather cheeky nickname. Rheum nobile, also known as noble or Sikkim rhubarb, is a giant Himalayan plant that can grow up to 2m tall. It is sometimes nicknamed “Drukpa Kunley’s rhubarb” or “penis rhubarb” because of its distinctive shape and its association with the saint whose legacy inspired Bhutan’s famous phallic paintings and symbols.
Colourful phallic paintings adorn buildings in Bhutan
Colourful phallic paintings adorn buildings in Bhutan

One of the best places to see it is Punakha, particularly around Chimi Lhakhang, a temple associated with Drukpa Kunley. The temple dates to 1499 and is one of the country's best-known sites associated with the saint. The nearby village of Sopsokha takes the tradition even further, with traditional houses here featuring phallic paintings on their exterior walls, ensuring that anyone walking toward the temple encounters them well before they encounter the shrine itself.

The symbol also appears in three-dimensional form. At Chimi Lhakhang, a wooden phallus, believed to have been brought to the temple by Drukpa Kunley himself, is used directly in fertility rituals, with monks blessing pilgrims — particularly women and childless couples — by pressing it to their heads.

Phallic carvings are a familiar sight in Bhutan, where wooden symbols are associated with fertility and protection
Phallic carvings are a familiar sight in Bhutan, where wooden symbols are associated with fertility and protection

It may be one of the first things to make you do a double take in Bhutan, but there is a centuries-old cultural story behind it.

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These brightly painted phallic symbols are a distinctive feature of Bhutanese folk and religious art.
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These brightly painted phallic symbols are a distinctive feature of Bhutanese folk and religious art.
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Bhutan
Chimi Lhakhang
Sopsokha

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