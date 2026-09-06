Travelling to Bhutan? Look out for some “unusual” artwork on its houses

The blame, or perhaps the credit, belongs to Drukpa Kunley, a 15th-century Tibetan Buddhist saint popularly known as the "Divine Madman." Known for his irreverent approach to teaching Buddhism, Kunley used humour, shock and unconventional behaviour to challenge religious conventions. Local legend says he used his phallus, known as the "Thunderbolt of Flaming Wisdom", to subdue demons. There is, however, more to the story. While Drukpa Kunley is commonly credited with popularising Bhutan's phallic imagery, scholars suggest that the tradition may predate him and have roots in older local and Bon beliefs that were later incorporated into Buddhist practices.

The symbol's popularity in Bhutan is also connected to Vajrayana Buddhism, the tantric tradition of Buddhism practised in the country, where the phallus can function as a protective talisman. In Bhutan, the image is believed to ward off both evil spirits and malicious gossip, which perhaps reflects how Bhutanese culture does not always draw a clear line between the supernatural and the social.