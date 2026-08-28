‘We really need to learn a lot’: Bhutan’s clean vegetable market leaves Indian vlogger impressed

Walking into a sabji mandi (vegetable market) in India often means stepping into a familiar chaos that includes crowded lanes, customers calling out their requirements, vendors announcing prices at the top of their voices and accompanying all of that are unpaved streets littered with discarded vegetables. It is a scene that has remained largely unchanged across generations and, in many ways, across states.
Recently, an Indian vlogger drew attention to this familiar reality while virtually taking his viewers through a vegetable market in Bhutan which was spick and span. Comparing the experience, he remarked saying he’s, “ashamed as an Indian”.
India has often been called out for its unhygienic practices. But it has mostly come from those who haven’t explored the pretty lanes of the country. This time it was a native who, being mesmerized by the very basic element, cleanliness, in another country called out India publicly for not living up to the standards.
Travel creator Manjil Pokhrel took his socials and posted a video where he walked through the vegetable market in Bhutan and was left with an awe. He points out the spotless floors, bright lighting and neatly arranged vegetables, while workers can be seen diligently cleaning the premises. It then remarks on the stark contrast to the chaotic scenes many of us are used to seeing in Indian vegetable markets.
He then pans his camera across the market, capturing children playing as staff neatly stock and arrange the vegetables, almost like they’re inside a supermarket. But then this isn’t some fancy supermarket or premium outlet, rather a local vegetable market.
“Everything is so fresh, so hygienic,” he says while showing viewers around. Pointing out how India needs an upgrade he added, “As an Indian… we really need to learn a lot”.
Although this one video from one traveller’s perspective cannot be the judge of whether all the markets look that clean in Bhutan. But Indians can’t deny the fact that the unclean lanes of our country are the reality in most states. Sharing a similar opinion many Indians took to the comments and expressed their views.
One user wrote, “We don’t demand good service, hygienic market, standardization, we are always on the mood of “chalta hai yaar”. Let’s not blame population, it’s our mentality.” Another added with a logical tone saying, “They are a miniscule population plus disciplined ....we are extremely diverse and over populated plus we lack civic sense ...some day in the far distant we will get there”.
A third user somewhat challenged the traveller’s notion and wrote, “Bro visit sabzi mandi of sikkim india, it's the same”. Another in a rather patriotic tone wrote, “Glad you showed Bhutan's market, worthy of praise indeed. But you don't need to be ashamed, please. There are many other emotions in us, please explore them”.