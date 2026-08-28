‘We really need to learn a lot’: Bhutan’s clean vegetable market leaves Indian vlogger impressed

Walking into a sabji mandi (vegetable market) in India often means stepping into a familiar chaos that includes crowded lanes, customers calling out their requirements, vendors announcing prices at the top of their voices and accompanying all of that are unpaved streets littered with discarded vegetables. It is a scene that has remained largely unchanged across generations and, in many ways, across states.

Recently, an Indian vlogger drew attention to this familiar reality while virtually taking his viewers through a vegetable market in Bhutan which was spick and span. Comparing the experience, he remarked saying he’s, “ashamed as an Indian”.

'Ashamed as an Indian’: Vlogger compares Bhutan’s spotless market with Indian sabzi mandis

India has often been called out for its unhygienic practices. But it has mostly come from those who haven’t explored the pretty lanes of the country. This time it was a native who, being mesmerized by the very basic element, cleanliness, in another country called out India publicly for not living up to the standards.

Travel creator Manjil Pokhrel took his socials and posted a video where he walked through the vegetable market in Bhutan and was left with an awe. He points out the spotless floors, bright lighting and neatly arranged vegetables, while workers can be seen diligently cleaning the premises. It then remarks on the stark contrast to the chaotic scenes many of us are used to seeing in Indian vegetable markets.

He then pans his camera across the market, capturing children playing as staff neatly stock and arrange the vegetables, almost like they’re inside a supermarket. But then this isn’t some fancy supermarket or premium outlet, rather a local vegetable market.