Vlogger shares how to spot tourist trap restaurants in Paris

On an YouTube page named, Love and Paris, a vlogger shared useful tips with the viewers on how to look out for themselves when they are vacationing in Paris and avoid tourist trap restaurants where they might end up paying steep prices for subpar food.

Vlogger shares useful tips for tourists in Paris

Talking about the first trap, she said, "First up, look at its menu or even the signage out front. If the menu is huge with tons of different food items, you know that they're trying to cater to various different tastes based upon the fact that most of their customers are usually tourists from around the world".

A typical authentic French restaurant in Paris will only have five to seven food options under separate categories, the vlogger said.