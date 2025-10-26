Vlogger shares how to spot tourist trap restaurants in Paris

On an YouTube page named, Love and Paris, a vlogger shared useful tips with the viewers on how to look out for themselves when they are vacationing in Paris and avoid tourist trap restaurants where they might end up paying steep prices for subpar food.
A vlogger has shared some tips on how to avoid tourist trap restaurants in Paris. She explained her tips based on the common mistakes tourists make and fall prey to highly priced restaurants which don't sell good food.
Talking about the first trap, she said, "First up, look at its menu or even the signage out front. If the menu is huge with tons of different food items, you know that they're trying to cater to various different tastes based upon the fact that most of their customers are usually tourists from around the world".
A typical authentic French restaurant in Paris will only have five to seven food options under separate categories, the vlogger said.
The vlogger then talked about the second trap that tourists need to avoid. She said, "Also, make sure to look out for any standing signs or even big bold signage on the front of the restaurant showing pictures of food".
Talking about a "classic site in Paris" that easily fools tourists, she said, "You'll walk by many of these beautifully decorated restaurants in Paris trying to draw you in. But it's commonly understood among locals that these places will often charge higher prices for French meals of the same or even lesser quality than its more toned down neighbor around the corner".
Finally, she talked a more obvious trap which tourists fall prey to nonetheless. "It might seem obvious, but people fall for this one every day. Restaurants near big attractions like the Eiffel Tower. You'll often end up paying premium prices for only okay food. Instead, walk a few blocks away and look for a simple spot that's not flashy and has a smaller menu, and you should be good to go", she said.
When in Paris, good French food is a must. So, keep these tips in mind so that you don't become a victim of tourist trap restaurants.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.