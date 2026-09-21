Unni Mukundan turns director for milestone 50th film in collaboration with Panorama Studios

Abhishek Pathak has also directed the highly acclaimed Drishyam 2 and is currently directing and producing the much-awaited Drishyam: The Conclusion, which releases in theatres on October 2.

Speaking about the collaboration, Panorama Studios Chairman Kumar Mangat Pathak said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Unni Mukundan and his production house on this exciting Malayalam project. Unni has established himself as a strong pan-Indian talent, and the fact that he is taking on the roles of writer and director for his 50th film makes this collaboration even more special. We see immense potential in the story and in the creative energy that Unni brings to it, and we are excited about the journey ahead.”

Unni Mukundan, for his part, said, “My 50th film is a very special milestone for me, and being able to step into the role of writer-director makes it even more meaningful. I’ve always wanted to tell stories in my own voice, and this felt like the right project and the right time to take that step. Working with Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and the Panorama Studios team brings together a wonderful combination of experience and creative energy. I’m excited about what we are building together and hope the film connects with audiences across languages and regions.”