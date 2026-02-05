PM Modi biopic Maa Vande starring Unni Mukundan wraps first schedule in Hyderabad

The makers of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi biopic, Maa Vande, starring Unni Mukundan, have successfully wrapped the film’s first schedule in Hyderabad. The production team shared behind-the-scenes images from the sets, giving audiences an early glimpse into the making of this ambitious biographical drama.

Maa Vande makers share behind-the-scenes from Hyderabad shoot of Narendra Modi biopic

The Hyderabad schedule began on an auspicious note with a traditional pooja, after which several key sequences were filmed. With the completion of this phase, the team is now preparing for the next schedule in Kashmir, promising to capture the diverse landscapes and pivotal moments from the Prime Minister’s life. The BTS images also offered fans a chance to see director Kranthi Kumar CH working closely with Unni Mukundan on set, highlighting the meticulous approach being taken to bring the story to life.

Maa Vande traces the life journey of Narendra Modi, exploring themes of resilience, values, and purpose. The film aims to present an inspiring portrait of the leader, combining personal moments with historical milestones. Announced on the Prime Minister’s birthday in September, the project has been envisioned on a grand cinematic scale, adhering to international production standards and a high level of technical excellence.

The film is produced by Veer Reddy M. and both written and directed by Kranthi Kumar C.H. It features an acclaimed technical team that includes action director King Solomon, production designer Sabu Cyril, editor Sreekar Prasad, cinematographer K.K. Senthil Kumar, and music composer Ravi Basrur. Together, the team brings a wealth of experience from landmark projects such as Baahubali, Salaar, and KGF, underscoring the makers’ commitment to delivering a biopic that matches the scale and stature of its subject.

With Maa Vande set to continue filming in Kashmir, anticipation is already building for a cinematic portrayal of Narendra Modi that promises to be both grand in scale and intimate in its storytelling.

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress