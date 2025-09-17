Unni Mukundan to portray Prime Minister Narendra Modi in biopic Maa Vande

“Years later, in April 2023, I had the privilege of meeting him in person — a moment that left a lasting impression on me. As an actor, stepping into this role is both overwhelming and deeply inspiring. While his political journey is extraordinary, this film will focus on the man beyond the statesman, especially his deep bond with his mother, who shaped his character and spirit.”

Unni added, “From my interaction with him, two words have stayed with me through life’s challenges. In Gujarati, he said: ‘Jhookvanu Nahi,’ meaning ‘Never Bow Down.’ These words have been a source of strength and determination for me.”

Maa Vande will release worldwide in all major Indian languages and internationally. On this special occasion, I join the nation in wishing our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Damodardas Modi ji, a very Happy 75th Birthday. @narendramodi @kranthikumarch @maavandemovie See you at the movies!”

Produced by Veer Reddy M and directed by Kranthi Kumar CH, Maa Vande stars Unni Mukundan as Narendra Modi. The biopic traces the remarkable journey of the Prime Minister, from his childhood to becoming the nation’s leader. It also highlights the special relationship he shared with his mother, Smt. Heeraben Modi, whose guidance and inspiration were pivotal throughout his life.

