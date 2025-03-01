In the limelight for his recent hit ‘Marco’, Unni Mukundan is a star and for all the right reasons!

The film has also been called extremely violent, but we’re sure you made it in that style being fully conscious about these repercussions. Was this a conscious choice?

Absolutely. The style and intensity of Marco were very much a conscious choice. The story demanded that kind of raw, unfiltered treatment and we stayed true to it. We never set out to make something just for shock value, it was always about authenticity. Of course, we understand that such storytelling comes with its own set of reactions, but at the end of the day, it’s about staying honest with the world we created. If the film resonates, even in its brutality, then we’ve done our job right.