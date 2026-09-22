Allu Arjun’s Raaka sets Guinness World Record for real-time motion capture

The announcement, which has added to the excitement of fans and film buffs, came on a day director Atlee celebrated his birthday. Allu Arjun, who greeted Atlee on his birthday on Monday, said that he was looking forward to creating more magic with the Raaka director.

The Pushpa actor shared a monochrome picture with the filmmaker on his official handle, in which the two of them were seen sharing a laugh. "Happy Birthday to my director @Atlee_dir garu. Extremely proud to work with a director of your vision and calibre. Looking forward to creating more magic," he wrote.

On Allu Arjun’s 44th birthday recently, the makers had revealed the first look of the actor in the film. The first look featured an intense close-up of a bald Allu Arjun’s rugged face. His face is partially hidden by what appears to be a wolf's claw. The entire picture adds a primal, warrior-like aesthetic.

Sun Pictures, had, while formally announcing this project last year had made it clear that the project would have world class experts working on it.