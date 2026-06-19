Hyderabad court summons Allu Arjun in Sandhya Theatre stampede case

A Hyderabad city court on Friday issued summons to popular Tollywood actor Allu Arjun in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case.

Here’s the latest update on the Sandhya Theatre stampede case

Allu Arjun has been directed to personally appear before the court on June 22.

The actor is accused number 11 (A11) in the case relating to the stampede at the Sandhya Theatre on December 4, 2024. A woman was killed, and her son was critically injured in the stampede during the premiere show of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Nampally Criminal Court has so far issued summons to 19 accused in the case. The police have named a total of 23 accused in the case. Individuals in the management of the theatre are named as the first 10 accused in the case. Eight bouncers of the actor are also listed as accused. The trial in the case will begin after the accused personally appear before the judge.