Daredevil: Born Again to conclude with season 3 as Marvel parts ways with showrunner

The shift reflects an evolving strategy across Marvel Television. While head of television Brad Winderbaum previously expressed a desire to keep the gritty drama as an annually recurring fixture on Disney+, a noticeable drop in season two viewership prompted a swift change of course. The studio has recently re-evaluated its streaming priorities, shelving secondary projects whilst greenlighting a brand new spy thriller titled Zodiac.

Fans of Charlie’s vigilante have endured quite a journey since the hero debuted in 2015. After three seasons on Netflix and an ambitious Disney revival in 2025, the series broadened its scope to reintroduce fan favourites Jessica Jones and Luke Cage. Season two sharply escalated the conflict between Matt and Wilson Fisk, portrayed with menacing intensity by Vincent D'Onofrio, finishing on a dramatic cliffhanger with Matt imprisoned and his secret identity unmasked.

The concluding season will explore the fallout from Matt’s incarceration alongside Fisk’s widening political power. Although Disney+ has yet to set an exact release date, the final run will bring Charlie and Vincent's decade-spanning rivalry to a definitive close.