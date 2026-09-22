Daredevil: Born Again to conclude with season 3 as Marvel parts ways with showrunner

Marvel Studios is closing the chapter on Hell’s Kitchen once more, confirming that Daredevil: Born Again will officially conclude with its upcoming third season. Starring Charlie Cox as blind lawyer turned vigilante Matt Murdock, the Disney+ series completed principal photography on its eight-episode third instalment two months ago and is slated to premiere in 2027.
The announcement lands amidst behind-the-scenes disruption. Showrunner Dario Scardapane is departing after studio executives opted against renewing his contract. The exit arrives while season three remains in post-production, with sources confirming Dario is "exiting the show in the middle of post-production" whilst the remaining edit is finalised. Dario, who previously steered The Punisher, originally took the reins during a substantial creative overhaul after filming halted during the 2023 industry strikes.
The shift reflects an evolving strategy across Marvel Television. While head of television Brad Winderbaum previously expressed a desire to keep the gritty drama as an annually recurring fixture on Disney+, a noticeable drop in season two viewership prompted a swift change of course. The studio has recently re-evaluated its streaming priorities, shelving secondary projects whilst greenlighting a brand new spy thriller titled Zodiac.
Fans of Charlie’s vigilante have endured quite a journey since the hero debuted in 2015. After three seasons on Netflix and an ambitious Disney revival in 2025, the series broadened its scope to reintroduce fan favourites Jessica Jones and Luke Cage. Season two sharply escalated the conflict between Matt and Wilson Fisk, portrayed with menacing intensity by Vincent D'Onofrio, finishing on a dramatic cliffhanger with Matt imprisoned and his secret identity unmasked.
The concluding season will explore the fallout from Matt’s incarceration alongside Fisk’s widening political power. Although Disney+ has yet to set an exact release date, the final run will bring Charlie and Vincent's decade-spanning rivalry to a definitive close.