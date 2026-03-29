5 Marvel superheroes Wilson Fisk made Illegal in New York City in Daredevil: Born Again

Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again season 2 premiered on March 25, 2026 and a lot has already happened. The fascist mayor of New York City, Wilson Fisk literally made vigilantism illegal, enforcing his Anti-Vigilante Task Force.
Having made several of Marvel's superheroes illegal, Wilson is now after then, looking to arrest every single one in the city. So, the superheroes in New York City, who do not have the government's approval, must buckle up for a fight or they risk their lives.
While NYC mayor, Wilson Fisk from Daredevil: Born Again, has deemed many superheroes illegal in New York city, here are 5 of them.
Matthew Michael "Matt" Murdock or Daredevil is fighting relentlessly against Wilson Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force (AVTF) and so it is no surprise that he is on Wilson's list. However, the mayor has to work hard to catch him since the vigilante is currently missing. Things are also slightly complicated because Daredevil saved Wilson's life in season 1 and the people of the city know about it.
The new Hawkeye in the city, Kate Bishop is not really an official, recognised avenger, unlike her idol, the OG Hawkeye (Clint Barton). Without the adequate legal rights, and given that she has had a fight with Wilson, she is a definite target.
The superhuman private investigator, is back in the MCU in the second season of Daredevil: Born Again and is assisting Matt Murdock in his important fight against the fascist New York City mayor. Using her superhuman investigative brain, Jessica is trying to get all the information that can be used against Wilson, strengthening their fight. If she is too late, she will be rendered illegal with her colleagues.
The friendly neighbourhood superhero from Queens is in trouble of becoming illegal despite not being officially connected to the events of Daredevil: Born Again. However, no matter the lack of obvious ties, every Marvel superhero is part of the same Universe and given that Spider-Man is a vigilante who works New York City, he has all the reasons to be on the mayor's radar. However, things are more complicated than they seem. Given that Peter Parker made everyone forget about his existence in Spider-Man: No Way Home, how will the AVTF track him down?
While different from the rest of the Marvel vigilantes, Doctor Strange (Stephen Vincent Strange) operates in New York City besides the multiple universes and planets he covers. With his residence and headquarters, the Sanctum Sanctorum situated in New York City, Wilson Fisk may get him arrested. However, with the doctor on Daredevil's team, things can get really messy and even tragic for the mayor.
The other vigilantes on Wilson hit-list include, the Punisher, Swordsman, White Tiger, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Colleen Wing and Misty Knight.