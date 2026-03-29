5 Marvel superheroes Wilson Fisk made Illegal in New York City in Daredevil: Born Again

Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again season 2 premiered on March 25, 2026 and a lot has already happened. The fascist mayor of New York City, Wilson Fisk literally made vigilantism illegal, enforcing his Anti-Vigilante Task Force.

Having made several of Marvel's superheroes illegal, Wilson is now after then, looking to arrest every single one in the city. So, the superheroes in New York City, who do not have the government's approval, must buckle up for a fight or they risk their lives.

5 Marvel vigilantes who have been rendered illegal by Wilson Fisk

While NYC mayor, Wilson Fisk from Daredevil: Born Again, has deemed many superheroes illegal in New York city, here are 5 of them.