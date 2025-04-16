Did you miss it? Daredevil: Born Again finale delivers a telling post-credits sting

For those who stuck around after the credits rolled on the season one finale of Daredevil: Born Again, a significant development unfolded. While the episode itself concluded with Wilson Fisk’s chilling takeover of New York City under martial law and the grim imprisonment of masked individuals including the Punisher, a post-credits scene offered a glimpse into Frank Castle’s immediate future.

Does Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale have a post-credits scene?

As a media report details, the brief but impactful moment sees Frank engaging in seemingly innocuous conversation with a prison guard named Anthony Petruccio. Connecting over their shared military background Frank manages to gain the guard’s trust. In a swift and brutal turn, the Punisher asks Anthony to shake his hand only to then break his arm against the bars of his cell. This violent act opens the door for him to get the officer’s keys and escape.

This post–credits sequence serves as a clear indication that Frank Castle’s narrative is far from over. Despite being captured by Fisk’s task force this scene firmly establishes his resourcefulness and unwavering determination.

While a full Punisher series isn't immediately on the horizon, fans can anticipate a special presentation in the vein of Werewolf by Night set to arrive on Disney+ in 2026 alongside the second season of Daredevil: Born Again. This post–credits scene strongly suggests that this special will likely precede Matt Murdock’s next chapter setting the stage for a potential reunion between Daredevil and the Punisher. The finale’s sting leaves viewers with the distinct impression that Frank Castle’s escape will have significant ramifications for the unfolding events in Daredevil: Born Again season two.